All-MAAA tennis features three repeats

FARMINGTON – Two recent state medalists highlight a list of 2020 MAAA all-conference girls tennis honorees that includes three repeat selections.

Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey, Potosi junior Michelle Whitaker and North County senior Juli Farr have merited inclusion for a second straight year.

The group of six players is also comprised of Fredericktown junior Sophia Rehkop, Farmington senior Karmin Duncan and North County sophomore Lauren Politte.

Helvey ended a memorable season in fourth place at the Class 1 singles championships in Springfield last weekend, winning 22 consecutive matches to reach the state semifinals.

Politte, the lone local player to defeat Helvey in three head-to-head meetings overall, placed seventh in state doubles alongside older sister Hanna Politte.

Match records were clearly considered along with individual rankings. Farr went undefeated as a No. 2 singles player all season, and also perfect in conference doubles action.

North County was the lone school to get all-conference picks after going 14-1 overall and sweeping the regular-season, league tournament and Class 1, District 2 titles.