All-MAAA tennis features three repeats
All-MAAA tennis features three repeats

Potosi Tennis

Potosi junior Michelle Whitaker returns a volley during No. 1 singles bracket action at the MAAA conference girls tennis tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Farmington.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FARMINGTON – Two recent state medalists highlight a list of 2020 MAAA all-conference girls tennis honorees that includes three repeat selections.

Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey, Potosi junior Michelle Whitaker and North County senior Juli Farr have merited inclusion for a second straight year.

The group of six players is also comprised of Fredericktown junior Sophia Rehkop, Farmington senior Karmin Duncan and North County sophomore Lauren Politte.

Helvey ended a memorable season in fourth place at the Class 1 singles championships in Springfield last weekend, winning 22 consecutive matches to reach the state semifinals.

Politte, the lone local player to defeat Helvey in three head-to-head meetings overall, placed seventh in state doubles alongside older sister Hanna Politte.

Match records were clearly considered along with individual rankings. Farr went undefeated as a No. 2 singles player all season, and also perfect in conference doubles action.

North County was the lone school to get all-conference picks after going 14-1 overall and sweeping the regular-season, league tournament and Class 1, District 2 titles.

Duncan finished 10-0 against fellow No. 3 MAAA opponents for the Knights, who notched a 12-3 team record while capturing their first district crown in five years.

Whitaker entered this season as a returning 2019 state qualifier, and finished only behind Helvey and Politte among conference No. 1 singles players.

Rekhop had the second-best singles mark on the Fredericktown squad at 4-4.

