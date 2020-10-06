 Skip to main content
Busenbark clinches state berth
Busenbark clinches state berth

  • Updated
Farmington Busenbark

Farmington junior Kate Busenbark hits a return during a No. 2 singles bracket match at the MAAA girls tennis tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Engler Park in Farmington.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington junior Kate Busenbark has played her way into the Class 2 state tournament by securing her first district championship.

Busenbark recently earned the Class 2, District 1 singles title with a straight-set triumph, 6-4, 7-5, over Gabrielle Kittinger of Mehlville.

The victory ensured an automatic berth for state competition, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.

Busenbark stamped an impressive two-year rise for the Knights. She has occupied the No. 2 ranking from the outset of this season after beginning her freshman campaign at No. 21.

