Farmington Tennis

Karmin Duncan, pictured during a singles match last week at the MAAA girls tennis Tournament, earned a straight-set victory on Monday as the Knights dominated Mehlville in district action.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington 5, Mehlville 1

FARMINGTON – Karmin Duncan and Olivia Busse helped to slam the door on Mehlville with dominant singles performances as the Farmington girls tennis team avenged an early-season loss.

Kate Busenbark continued her streak of success at the No. 6 ranking, and combined with Meghan Roberts on a doubles shutout during a lopsided 5-1 team triumph on Monday.

Fourth-seeded Farmington (8-5) advanced in surprisingly routine fashion to face top-seeded Cape Central in the Class 2, District 1 bracket semifinal round on Tuesday,

Duncan prevailed 6-2, 6-0 while Busse won 6-1, 6-0 and Busenbark rolled 6-2, 6-1 for the Knights before Emmaline Waddell and Susan Rippee would finish their higher-ranked contests.

Abigail Doty joined Rippee for 8-4 triumph at No. 2 doubles.

Farmington nearly recorded a clean sweep, but Gabrielle Kittinger and Rebecca Roungon claimed a tight No. 1 doubles tiebreaker for Mehlville (3-10) that required extra points.

Singles Results:

3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Rebecca Roungon 6-2, 6-0

5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kylie Vanecek 6-1, 6-0

6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Blake Oberkramer 6-2, 6-1

Doubles Results:

1. Kittinger/Roungon (M) def. Waddell/Duncan 9-8 (8-6)

2. Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Guliano/Johnson 8-4

3. Busenbark/Roberts (FA) def. Bullari/Vanekec 8-0

North County 5, Fredericktown 0

BONNE TERRE – Monday marked a chance for multiple North County players to gain redemption after falling short of expectation last week in the MAAA Tournament.

Top doubles pairing Juli Farr and Nicole Martin defeating reigning No. 1 doubles champions Liz Hinkle and Skyler Hennen to help spark the Lady Raiders in the first round of Class 1, District 2 play.

Lauren Politte also bounced back at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Sophia Rehkop, and North County polished off an abbreviated 5-0 sweep of Fredericktown.

First-year player Katelynne Jones contributed a 6-3, 6-1 outcome over Alyssa Pierson, and teamed with Emily Pruneau to win 8-4 in doubles action.

Lauren Politte and Hannah Politte secured an 8-3 result in their match. The Lady Raiders (8-5) will meet Potosi on Tuesday.

Fredericktown ended its regular season at 2-11 in individual district bracket to be settled later this week.

Singles Results:

3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Rekhop 6-1, 6-0

5. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Alyssa Pierson 6-3, 6-1

Doubles Results:

1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Hinkle/Hennen 8-5

2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Rehkop/McClellan 8-3

3. Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Pierson/White 8-4

