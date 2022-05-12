District tennis: North County boys break through, Farmington falls

BONNE TERRE – Peyton Cheek and Dreston Hoffman were pushed to a super tiebreaker last week before winning an individual district doubles tennis title.

In a more conventional rematch against Paige Wilkinson and Dustin Peters of Festus on Wednesday, the senior pairing needed significantly less time to take control.

Asher Stevens was victorious in two matches, just hours after his signing ceremony with William Woods University, and the Raiders snapped a 23-year district title drought for their boys program.

North County never looked back after running the table in doubles play, and defeated the visiting Tigers 5-1 in the Class 1, District 2 final.

Cheek operated efficiently with unseasonably warm temperatures exceeding 90 degrees for a 6-0, 6-4 singles triumph over Wilkinson, while Stevens topped Makenzie McJunkins 6-1, 6-1.

Drew Christopher and Talon Colby earned an 8-4 result at No. 3 doubles, and Stevens teamed with Evan Veach to prevail by the same margin.

North County (11-3) has sectional round hosting rights, and will face Clayton next Monday.

Cheek and Hoffman safely won 8-5, and will compete along with district singles runner-up Veach during the individual sectional playoffs on Friday morning at Potosi.

Festus (10-3), which only lost to North County (twice) and Farmington this season, picked up a No. 3 singles victory when Daxton Burgett outlasted Hoffman 6-3, 6-1.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Paige Wilkinson 6-0, 6-4

3. Daxton Burgett (FE) def. Dreston Hoffman 6-3, 6-1

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Makenzie McJunkins 6-1, 6-1

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Wilkinson/Peters, 8-5

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Burgett/Rhine, 8-4

3. Christopher/Colby (NC) def. McJunkins/Zustiak, 8-4

Cape Central 5, Farmington 4

FARMINGTON – Head coach Andrew Canter implored his Farmington boys tennis team to initiate greater energy and movement in hopes of countering a strong start by Cape Central on Wednesday.

And although Cole Wofford and Jackson Bauer helped the Knights avoid an early doubles sweep in the sweltering heat, the visiting Tigers continued to play with physical and vocal determination.

No. 5 singles player Eann Gardner watched a final return carry wide, and was mobbed by teammates as Cape Central claimed the Class 2, District 1 title in a 5-4 upset at Engler Park.

Cape Central (9-6) was bolstered by its two leaders as Jacob Ford and Elijah Peters followed their big 8-2 doubles triumph with straight-set victories on their own.

Gabriel Shelton and Mohammad Roumany commanded a majority of net exchanges by executing reactionary volleys at sharp angles for an 8-2 win over Jack Williams and Trey McKenney.

The Tigers avenged a 7-2 loss from the regular season, and will face Priory in the Class 2 state sectional round on Monday.

Farmington (10-9) briefly evened the team tally 3-3 as Wofford and McKenney powered their way to impressive straight-set results.

But the Knights were in desperation mode once Ford wrapped up a No. 1 singles win 6-2, 6-3 against Maddox Brenneke. Ford broke serve on a key double fault during the first set, and claimed a strong baseline rally to bring up match point.

Jackson Bauer briefly prolonged the action with a strong response after dropping the second set to Shelton, and converted his third point to survive 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 after rattling off four straight points near the middle stages of the pressure-packed super tiebreaker.

Gardner sealed the outcome at 6-3, 6-4 less than two minutes later after Williams had earned a service break to square the second set at 3-3.

Cape Central ultimately had more collective fuel in the tank. Elijah Peters controlled a first-set tiebreaker and withstood an earlier set point to edge Wyatt Bach, who then retired at 7-6 (2) due to exhaustion.

Wofford was an obvious bright spot on an otherwise frustrating afternoon for Farmington, wasting no time in notching a dominant 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Zach Borowiak.

Cape Central threatened to steal the No. 2 doubles contest, as Borowiak and Gardner used an aggressive streak to break as Bauer served for the match.

With the Tigers two points away from completing a comeback from 7-3 down, Bauer landed a forehand winner at 30-30, and Wofford served a massive ace to help secure an 8-6 win.

McKenney regrouped well from his doubles setback to calmly force errors from Roumany, and blitzed through the last seven games in succession to prevail 6-2, 6-0.

Singles Results:

1. Jacob Ford (CC) def. Maddox Brenneke 6-2, 6-3

2. Elijah Peters (CC) def. Wyatt Bach 7-6 (2), retired

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Zach Borowiak 6-1, 6-1

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Gabriel Shelton 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

5. Eann Gardner (CC) def. Jack Williams 6-3, 6-4

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Mohammad Roumany 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Ford/Peters (CC) def. Brenneke/Bach, 8-2

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Borowiak/Gardner, 8-6

3. Shelton/Roumany (CC) def. Williams/McKenney, 8-2

