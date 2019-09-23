POTOSI – Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby stayed calm amid adversity, and the Potosi girls tennis team tapped into experience in other matches to stay unbeaten on Monday.
A resilient comeback at the No. 3 ranking secured a pivotal doubles sweep that sparked the lady Trojans toward a 6-3 triumph in a rematch with St. Pius.
Sophia Stolzer and Caroline Kurzweil appeared poised to salvage their combined effort, building a 7-3 advantage after winning a game that included five deuces.
But the combination of solid baseline strokes by Coleman and alert putaways at the net by Hamby turned the momentum, and they soon achieved consecutive breaks to get back on serve.
Coleman unleashed an ace for a 3-0 start in the tiebreak, and Potosi claimed back-to-back points while receiving moments later to close out a 9-8 (7-3) triumph.
The higher-ranked teams posted more dominant results for the Lady Trojans (9-0), who have already notched two tournament titles at Windsor and Farmington.
Big serving from Michelle Whitaker alongside partner Sarah Hornsey powered an 8-3 victory, while Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell prevailed by the same margin.
Coleman, Campbell and Missey collected singles victories for Potosi ahead of its road showdown with Notre Dame on Wednesday. That outcome likely decides the top district seed.
Proffer rattled off four straight games to defeat Whitaker 8-3, while Sofia Keene defeated Hornsey 8-4 and Sophia edged Molly Hamby 8-4 in the final completed match for St. Pius.
Missey stormed back in her No. 2 singles encounter after trailing Olivia Pettibone 3-0 following some unforced errors on returns.
Missey eventually moved ahead 5-4 by converting a fourth break point, and forced Pettibone to cover ground side to side while breaking again for an eventual 8-5 win.
Campbell trailed Eliana Rosenauer much of their duel until drawing even 6-6 on a forehand return just inside the baseline that was let go.
She then followed with a clean service game, and jumped ahead love-40 to create three match point chances while winning eight in a row overall. The 8-6 result secured the team win.
Coleman continued her strong No. 5 singles run as a first-year tennis player by topping Eleanor Fehlker-Campbell 8-3 after taking control for a 6-1 lead.
Singles Results:
1. Sydney Proffer (SP) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-3
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Olivia Pettibone, 8-5
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Eliana Rosenauer, 8-6
4. Sofia Keene (SP) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-4
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Eleanor Fehlker-Campbell, 8-3
6. Sophia Stolzer (SP) def. Molly Hamby, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Proffer/Pettibone, 8-3
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Rosenauer/Fehlker-Campbell, 8-3
3. Coleman/Hamby (SP) def. Stolzer/Caroline Kurzweil, 9-8 (7-3)
