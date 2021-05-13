Farmington seizes tennis title after going distance

FARMINGTON – Trenton Berghaus carried the Class 2, District 1 title hopes of Farmington squarely on his racket, and made a fortunate second chance count.
The No. 3 singles player held off opponent Collin Scobey in a back-and-forth third set Wednesday evening, and provided the clinching win as the Knights edged Poplar Bluff 5-4.
Senior Carter Barnes and freshman Maddox Brenneke also claimed singles victories for Farmington in a duel that lasted beyond the 3 ½-hour mark at Engler Park.
Poplar Bluff sought to avenge a 7-2 home defeat from nine days earlier, and nearly did. The last three singles results each required a decisive third set after the team competition was tied 3-3.
Brenneke made a composed recovery at the No. 2 ranking after losing five straight games and a 5-2 lead in his opening set against Gavin Mense.
Mense began his comeback with a brilliant backhand slice on the run, and executed two straight service breaks while charging into the lead.
Brenneke reduced his errors from there and answered by setting up more passing shots. His well-placed lob capped a love service break in the third set, leading to a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 triumph.
Isaac Reid extended the action for the Mules minutes later with a lengthy 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 outcome over sophomore Wyatt Bach, who had rattled off the last five points of a first-set tiebreaker.
Bach was potentially two games away from pushing Farmington (13-2) past the finish line, but a pair of errant returns enabled Reid to break a late 4-4 deadlock and ultimately prevail.
That left Berghaus and Scobey isolated on the court to settle the event in a showdown tightly contested throughout its duration.
Scobey overcame two match points while receiving serve down 4-5 in the third set, first ripping a cross-court backhand winner at 15-40 to stay alive before salvaging the game.
Berghaus put the missed opportunity behind him, however, and achieved a crucial break of his own as Scobey suffered a double fault and pushed two returns wide.
With another chance to serve for the match, Berghaus made no mistakes. He unleashed an ace at 30-0 and approached the net for a clinching volley to seal the 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory.
Farmington secured its first boys district tennis championship since 2015 and sixth in 14 seasons guided by head coach Andrew Canter, whose girls teams have also won four in the last decade.
The Knights notched their 10th consecutive win overall, and will host Ladue (17-1) in the state sectional round on Monday.
Barnes punctuated a dominant first set at No. 4 singles by racing back to return a lob for a winning rally, and used effective first serves to sweep Gavin Vaughn 6-1, 6-4.
Poplar Bluff (10-3) earned an even split of the singles phase as Parker Nagy downed Colton Woody 7-6 (2), 6-1 and Jordan Moss handled freshman Landon Veach 6-1, 6-4.
Nagy made his move in the No. 1 match during the first-set tiebreaker. An outstanding exchange saw Nagy gain a 3-2 edge as both players covered the net with quick reactions.
That rally began a string of five straight points earned by the Poplar Bluff standout, including a double fault by Woody to close the set.
Woody grew audibly frustrated after sending a few overhead returns long, and Nagy calmly moved him from side to side while jumping ahead 5-0 in the second stanza.
Veach joined the Farmington varsity lineup following a recent injury to Cole Wofford, and offered a more formidable challenge in the second set after Moss captured the first five games of their No. 6 singles clash.
Farmington gained a much-needed 2-1 edge through doubles action. Woody and Brenneke worked for numerous putaways at the net while topping Nagy and Vaughn 8-4.
Berghaus landed a brisk cross-court return alongside Barnes to cement an 8-5 triumph over Mense and Scobey after their No. 2 doubles match was squared at 3-3.
Berghaus smashed down the middle after Barnes made an excellent get in the deep corner at game point, and the duo broke for a 5-3 advantage as Barnes fired a forehand winner down the line.
The Mules picked up a doubles victory at No. 3 when Reid and Moss stopped Bach and Veach 8-4.
Singles Results:
1. Parker Nagy (PB) def. Colton Woody 7-6 (2), 6-1
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Gavin Mense 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Collin Scobey 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Gavin Vaughn 6-1, 6-4
5. Isaac Reid (PB) def. Wyatt Bach 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4
6. Jordan Moss (PB) def. Landon Veach 6-1, 6-4
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Nagy/Vaughn 8-4
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Mense/Scobey 8-5
3. Reid/Moss (PB) def. Bach/Veach 8-4
Farmington 5, Sikeston 0
FARMINGTON – Colton Woody and Carter Barnes collected two match victories Tuesday as Farmington shut out Sikeston 5-0 in the Class 2, District 1 semifinal round.
Wyatt Bach and Landon Veach paired for a decisive 8-1 victory while Maddox Brenneke teamed with Woody and Trenton Berghaus joined Barnes for a doubles sweep.
Farmington clinched the early team victory after Woody closed out Nick Tidwell at No. 1 singles and Barnes topped Jake Buchanan as well in straight sets.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (FA) def. Nick Tidwell 6-3, 6-2
4. Carter Barnes (FA) def. Jake Buchanan 6-4, 6-2
Doubles Results: