Farmington seizes tennis title after going distance

Isaac Reid extended the action for the Mules minutes later with a lengthy 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 outcome over sophomore Wyatt Bach, who had rattled off the last five points of a first-set tiebreaker.

Bach was potentially two games away from pushing Farmington (13-2) past the finish line, but a pair of errant returns enabled Reid to break a late 4-4 deadlock and ultimately prevail.

That left Berghaus and Scobey isolated on the court to settle the event in a showdown tightly contested throughout its duration.

Scobey overcame two match points while receiving serve down 4-5 in the third set, first ripping a cross-court backhand winner at 15-40 to stay alive before salvaging the game.

Berghaus put the missed opportunity behind him, however, and achieved a crucial break of his own as Scobey suffered a double fault and pushed two returns wide.

With another chance to serve for the match, Berghaus made no mistakes. He unleashed an ace at 30-0 and approached the net for a clinching volley to seal the 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory.