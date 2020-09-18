Farmington wins home tennis tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Four singles flight winners highlighted a championship for the host school Friday at the four-team Farmington girls tennis tournament.

The Knights compiled 42 points, 15 more than second-place Windsor at 27. Potosi finished third at 22 with one individual title.

Kate Busenbark, Karmin Duncan, Susan Rippee and Helen Griffin claimed top honors in their respective rankings for Farmington. Abigail Doty and Abigail Thurman each took second.

Michelle Whitaker headlined the No. 1 flight for Potosi, and Grace Laramore was second at No. 4.

The event capped an especially busy stretch for the Knights and Lady Trojans, who were in action for a fifth consecutive day.

