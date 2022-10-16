Glanzer, Lara place second in doubles at state tourney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An inspired postseason push by Arcadia Valley tennis seniors Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara culminated in a Class 1 state doubles runner-up finish.

Claire Bean and Handley McAtee of Kennett, the dominant duo among 16 qualifiers at Cooper Tennis Complex, cruised to the title with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph on Saturday.

Glanzer and Lara took second in their district bracket two weeks ago, then qualified for state during the sectional round to commence a thrilling four-match win streak.

Their stay in Springfield began on Friday with a hard-fought victory in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against Kristyn Kruse and Hallie Kroner of Moberly.

A far more comfortable outing followed about an hour later. The AV tandem defeated McKenzie Calhoun and Emmy Blevins of Forsyth 6-1, 6-3 for a berth among the last four.

High-stakes drama unfolded Saturday morning in the semifinals, but Glanzer and Lara emerged from a tense super tiebreaker to prevail 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 over Isabella Mosley and Allison Schubert of Mt Vernon.

Bean and McAtee seized immediate command of the championship clash, as they had against all other opponents. They dropped only four games in eight sets over the weekend.

North County saw its two best players qualify for the singles hunt, and senior Lauren Pollitte secured her third career state medal by placing seventh.

Her closing 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win over Allison Ding of Thomas Jefferson Independent capped an eventful 24-hour period that featured three super tiebreak results in five total matches.

Before arriving at the state tourney, Politte faced her toughest competition of the season from junior North County teammate Lacy Pace, who narrowly missed joining her on the medals podium.

Politte was nearly ousted in the first round Friday, but edged Elena Williams of Lafayette County 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 to avert an early bounce into the consolation bracket.

The North County ace stormed toward a dominant first-set shutout in the quarterfinals, but her momentum stalled as Anna McGeeny of Notre Dame de Sion responded for a 0-6, 6-2, 10-3 victory.

Politte eased past Jayna Davison of Fulton 6-0, 6-0 before a 6-1, 6-3 setback against Zuzanna Twarowska of Cameron sent her to the seventh-place match.

Last season featured an all-North County doubles final when Lauren Politte and sister Hanna Politte topped Pace and partner Kate Jones for the title.

The returning players from those pairings, Politte and Pace, opted to chase individual singles success this postseason rather than join forces for another doubles pursuit.

That decision created a vacancy in District 1 for teams from AV and Saxony Lutheran to fill. Glanzer and Lara capitalized with the highest state finish in program history.

Pace split two battles with Politte over the past month, and pushed eventual state champion Aanya Singh of Clayton to the absolute brink on Friday.

Singh rallied to square their quarterfinal match after Pace seized the opening set, then escaped by two points 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 before routing her last two opponents.

Pace won her first-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Cami Carpenter of Chillicothe, but struggled against Mary Beckmeier of Duchesne 6-2, 6-3 with a potential medal at stake.

North County is projected to return five of its six starting varsity performers next season.