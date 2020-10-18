Helvey places 4th, Politte sisters 7th in state tennis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hannah Helvey made a decision before the start of her junior year to pick up a tennis racket and join a struggling program at Arcadia Valley.

About 14 months after playing her first varsity match, the senior punctuated a resoundingly successful journey with a state medal draped around her neck.

Helvey ultimately placed fourth at the Class 1 state singles tournament on Saturday, dropping a final super tiebreaker that required extra points.

The reigning MAAA and District 2 champion finished her second season with a 22-3 singles record. Her 22nd consecutive victory came Friday, ensuing a spot among the final four.

North County siblings Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte also thrived in a busy weekend at Cooper Tennis Complex, finishing seventh in Class 1 doubles.

Those performances stamped a banner year for girls tennis in the MAAA, where such prominent results have been a rarity over the past two decades.

The league was also represented in Class 2 singles by Farmington junior Kate Busenbark, who likewise qualified for the first time this fall.