Kater wins consolation match at state tennis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Landon Kater secured one last singles victory before bowing out during his Class 2 state tennis tournament debut on Friday.

The North County senior and District 1 champion defeated Jackson Coyle of Columbia Independent 7-5, 6-1 in the consolation bracket while competing in three contests overall.

Kater was overpowered by Tomasz Lawrence of Clayton in the first round, and fell to William Applegate in straight sets to end his postseason run.

Arcadia Valley senior River Blount also earned his first state appearance after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 spring tennis season in its entirety.

Blount qualified after reaching the district final against Kater, but struggled on Friday against both Sunil Reiland of Barstow and consolation opponent Aden Dutter of Harrisonville.

The Farmington doubles pairing of Colton Woody and Maddox Brenneke was eliminated from Class 2 competition by opponents from Helias Catholic and Webb City in straight sets on Thursday.

Woody and Brenneke helped the Knights capture its first district team title in six years last week.