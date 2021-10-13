Kennett hands NC tennis first loss in state quarters

Politte was two points away from dropping it at 5-4, but converted a crucial break point while working the sidelines and dictating the movement. She then earned another following her own clean service game.

Politte turned that momentum into a stunning streak of eight consecutive games in her column, building a 5-0 edge in the second set through solid forehand and backhand placement from side to side.

But McAtee would seal the Lady Raiders’ fate just a few minutes later by zipping a winner on the move from the right corner after denying Hanna Politte on a rare chance to break.

Two singles matches were ongoing as the action was halted. One appeared certain to favor North County while the other was square.

Senior Kate Jones surged ahead of Christi Tejada by capturing five of the first six games, and was on the verge of increasing a 6-1, 4-3 cushion at the No. 4 ranking.

A highly entertaining clash was developing at No. 2 singles where Lady Raiders sophomore Lucy Pace hoped to avert her first singles defeat.