Knights control tennis clash with Potosi

FARMINGTON – The experience brought by seniors Karmin Duncan and Susan Rippee at the heart of the Farmington girls tennis rankings could be a true difference maker this season.
And with top players Abigail Doty and Kate Busenbark rising rapidly, the Knights have a few weeks left to pursue their ceiling of potential.
Farmington stamped its status as a threat once again in the MAAA – and perhaps the district playoffs later on – by topping the reigning conference champions in convincing fashion.
The Knights dropped a combined total of eight doubles games to build a formidable lead on Thursday, and soon secured an 8-1 triumph over Potosi.
Duncan needed about 30 minutes to post an 8-0 singles shutout, and sophomore Diep Phan provided the clinching match with an identical 8-0 result for Farmington (4-0, 3-0).
Abigail Thurman capped her 8-1 victory at No. 6 singles with a running forehand winner after achieving a love service break, and Rippee steadily topped senior opponent Emma Hoffman.
Busenbark, who has ascended from 21st in the Knights’ rankings list to No. 2 within a span of two years, claimed the eighth win for her school, 8-4 over Sarah Hornsey.
Hornsey earned a needed break, then cashed in her own service game with a smash at the net to close within 5-4, but Busenbark limited any subsequent errors to finish strong.
The only question that remained was whether or not Farmington would sweep the entire meeting. And Doty appeared well on her way to making that happen.
She bolted to a stunning 6-1 lead in the No. 1 singles showdown over Michelle Whitaker, boldly pushing the state qualifier around and forcing long returns with aggressive deep strokes near the baseline.
Whitaker shook off her frustration, however, to rattle off seven consecutive games for an 8-6 comeback win, finding her effective first serve just in time and dictating points with greater confidence.
A powerful passing shot in the eighth game seemed to spark Whitaker, who had already been broken by Doty three times. She later prevailed after a 17-shot rally enhanced by the humidity.
Whitaker pulled even at 5-5 after earning back-to-back points with a smooth drop shot and backhand lob once Doty approached. A final duel of volleys at the net was taken by Whitaker at match point.
Doty grabbed the No. 1 spot for Farmington after playing at the No. 4 level last season, and displayed why during the early stages of the featured clash.
Potosi (2-1, 1-1), which managed to seize stressful 5-4 victories over Arcadia Valley and Windsor earlier in the week, found itself in trouble following an empty doubles session.
Busenbark and Duncan teamed for an 8-1 triumph against Molly Hamby and Hoffman. Thurman joined new partner Allie Gowen for an 8-2 decision over Jessica Littrell and freshman Tori Krebs, although the Potosi pairing battled them through five deuces in the last game.
The No. 1 doubles tilt saw Rippee win each of her service games, while Doty escaped danger at 15-40 early on and love-30 at other junctures to dispatch Whitaker and Hornsey 8-4.
Whitaker ripped a forehand down the line to bring her duo within 3-2, but Farmington took a 6-3 lead and prevailed on a return error after Rippee sprinted toward a soft volley to extend the point.
Farmington will travel to North County on Monday for a make-up battle with sole possession of first place in the MAAA at stake.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Abigail Doty, 8-6
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-4
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Molly Hamby, 8-0
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Emma Hoffmann, 8-2
5. Diep Phan (FA) def. Tori Krebs, 8-0
6. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-5
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Hamby/Hoffman, 8-1
3. Thurman/Allie Gowen (FA) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-2
