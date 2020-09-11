Knights control tennis clash with Potosi

Hornsey earned a needed break, then cashed in her own service game with a smash at the net to close within 5-4, but Busenbark limited any subsequent errors to finish strong.

The only question that remained was whether or not Farmington would sweep the entire meeting. And Doty appeared well on her way to making that happen.

She bolted to a stunning 6-1 lead in the No. 1 singles showdown over Michelle Whitaker, boldly pushing the state qualifier around and forcing long returns with aggressive deep strokes near the baseline.

Whitaker shook off her frustration, however, to rattle off seven consecutive games for an 8-6 comeback win, finding her effective first serve just in time and dictating points with greater confidence.

A powerful passing shot in the eighth game seemed to spark Whitaker, who had already been broken by Doty three times. She later prevailed after a 17-shot rally enhanced by the humidity.

Whitaker pulled even at 5-5 after earning back-to-back points with a smooth drop shot and backhand lob once Doty approached. A final duel of volleys at the net was taken by Whitaker at match point.