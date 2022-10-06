Lady Raiders collect third straight district crown

BONNE TERRE – Before chasing their own individual aspirations in the upcoming state playoffs, Lauren Politte and Lucy Pace powered the North County girls tennis program to another valuable prize.

The Lady Raiders refused to take resurgent opponent Arcadia Valley lightly Wednesday, and needed less than two hours to prevail 5-1 for their third consecutive Class 1, District 2 title.

Freshman Kinley Tracy provided the clinching No. 5 singles win after a fast start, and unbeaten North County (16-0) advanced to face Lutheran South in the state sectional round on Monday.

Arcadia Valley (9-7) reached the final after taking down higher seed Potosi, but needed to sweep the last four singles contests for any chance to stun the MAAA rival Lady Raiders.

Pace claimed her first nine games against sophomore Madeline Coles, and finished off a 6-0, 6-1 victory with a sizzling backhand winner while returning a serve.

Politte enjoyed a similar start to her No. 1 singles match against Alyssa Glanzer, using strong serving and deep ground strokes to dominate the opening set.

Glanzer protected her first two service games in the second set, but Politte again seized control to take the last five in succession for a 6-0, 6-2 triumph.

Those results gave North County a 4-1 overall lead, and Tracy halted the action less than two minutes later with a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win over Ruth Francis.

Tracy lost to Francis one week earlier at the MAAA tournament, but executed a sound strategy in the rematch by calmly moving her opponent from sideline to sideline for an impressive 5-0 lead.

Francis shifted momentum by approaching the net off her serves to dictate shorter rallies, and served for the second set at 6-5 after obtaining a second consecutive service break.

Tracy landed a smooth lob from the baseline to answer with a crucial break, then gained command of the ensuing tiebreaker by winning the first five points in succession.

North County was also nearing the team title elsewhere, as No. 6 player Chloe Roach held a 6-1, 4-3 advantage against AV freshman Reese Brogan.

Alli Scott and Lily Pursley were in the early stages of their No. 3 singles clash. The No. 4 encounter between Camille Skaggs and Elana Lara never began.

Arcadia Valley wisely altered its doubles lineup to bolster hopes of pocketing at least one victory, as Pursley moved to the No. 3 pairing with Francis.

That tandem clicked early for a 7-1 lead, and Pursley ripped a second serve return for the clinching point and 8-5 triumph after Tracy and Roach fought back to capture four straight games.

But the other doubles matches belonged to the Lady Raiders. Politte occupied the baseline and Scott worked the net for several scoring volleys to withstand an 8-4 tussle with seniors Glanzer and Lara.

Pace shook off a love service break against her by controlling several rallies in the next game, and paired with Skaggs to defeat Coles and Brogan 8-3.

Politte and Pace will compete in separate singles matches Saturday morning in Potosi, seeking spots in the Class 1 state singles tournament.

Glanzer and Lara will also be there for a doubles sectional representing the Lady Tigers.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer 6-0, 6-2

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Madeline Coles 6-0, 6-1

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Ruth Francis 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-4

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Coles/Brogan, 8-3

3. Pursley/Francis (AV) def. Tracy/Roach, 8-5