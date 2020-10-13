Lady Raiders eliminated after four-hour sectional

The short break seemed to temporarily calm Jones, who rolled through an ensuing service break to stay alive. Hussein ripped a forehand just inches from the baseline to punctuate her 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 victory.

The No. 3 singles match would settle the outcome. Southard controlled the first set brilliantly and brought Notre Dame over the finish line by downing Hanna Politte 6-0, 6-3.

The gusting crosswind hung around and tested the mental focus of both players, rewarding flat ground strokes by knocking the ball down more quickly while pushing elevated shots farther out of bounds.

Southard was plagued by seven double faults in her last three service games. Politte could not take full advantage, as errant returns handed many of those points back.

Notre Dame advanced to the quarterfinal round later in the afternoon, and was handled 5-1 by powerful Ursuline Academy, which got past Lutheran South in the other sectional.

North County put itself in solid position against the Bulldogs with a 2-1 lead through doubles, but lamented a missed opportunity to secure all three.