Lady Raiders fall two points short of final four

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – The Class 1 state quarterfinal round could not have unfolded any better for the North County girls tennis team once doubles action concluded on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders pulled off a spirited sweep of powerful Kennett, and needed to capture only two of the subsequent six singles matches to reach their first final four in program history.

Even with two state medalists in position to clinch the victory, it simply never panned out as the Indians delivered a resilient and resounding comeback to ultimately prevail by two points.

Carley Winston edged Kinley Tracy in a super tiebreaker to settle the last completed match, and Kennett escaped with a 5-4 triumph at Westminster Christian Academy on Monday.

Tracy, one of two freshmen in the North County lineup, overcame the pressure from a lackluster first set to steady her game and capture the second from Winston in a conventional tiebreaker.

Winston jumped ahead 4-1 in the super tiebreaker, however, and earned four potential match points at 9-5. Tracy erased three of them before the Kennett senior finally won 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-8.

In an epic battle of unbeaten teams, the result proved crushing for North County (17-1), which rendered an emphatic statement by taking all three doubles contests from Kennett (19-0).

Lauren Politte and Alli Scott scored an 8-5 victory in their final match together against Claire Bean and Handley McAtee, the top two players on the Indians’ roster.

Lucy Pace and Camille Skaggs added a simultaneous 8-4 win over Christi Tejeda and Macy Bazzell, while Chloe Roach and Tracy achieved an identical favorable margin against Giselle Garcia and Winston.

But the only singles triumph for the Lady Raiders came from Politte, who persevered past Bean 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 to give North County an overall 4-3 advantage.

Scott engaged in several extensive rallies at the No. 3 singles level, but Tejeda remained in control with her consistency for a tying 6-4, 6-3 outcome that left Tracy and Winston alone on the court.

The remaining three singles contests were dominated by Kennett, including a crucial 6-3, 6-3 sweep by McAtee against Pace, whose only previous singles loss was served by Politte in a district final decided by two points.

Bazzell rolled past Skaggs 6-1, 6-0 and Garcia blanked Roach 6-0, 6-0 as Kennett advanced to face Chillicothe next week in Springfield.

Politte and Pace will compete on opposite sides of the Class 1 state singles bracket for North County with first-round action beginning on Thursday.

Both teams cruised through sectional team contests earlier Monday as North County topped Lutheran South 5-0 and Kennett handled Bishop DuBourg 5-0.

The Lady Raiders dropped only eight total doubles games against the Lancers with Politte and Scott facing the toughest challenge in an 8-5 win.

Tracy sealed the outcome 6-2, 6-0 over Emily Etter, and Politte claimed the No. 1 singles match from Emma Peper in a walkover.

Kennett 5, North County 4

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Claire Bean 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

2. Handley McAtee (K) def. Lucy Pace 6-3, 6-3

3. Christi Tejeda (K) def. Alli Scott 6-4, 6-3

4. Macy Bazzell (K) def. Camille Skaggs 6-1, 6-0

5. Carley Winston (K) def. Kinley Tracy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-8

6. Giselle Garcia (K) def. Chloe Roach 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Bean/McAtee 8-5

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Tejeda/Bazzell 8-4

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Winston/Garcia 8-4

North County 5, Lutheran South 0

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Emma Peper, walkover

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Emily Etter 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Peper/Nutt 8-5

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Soetaert/Hoehner 8-2

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Etter/Krauss 8-1