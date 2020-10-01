Lady Raiders win tourney; Helvey tops No. 1 bracket

FARMINGTON – The MAAA girls tennis tournament on Wednesday only affirmed an impressive ascent by North County this season to the pinnacle of the conference.
For Arcadia Valley senior and top player Hannah Helvey, it marked the end of a year-long wait to chase an individual accolade that previously slipped away.
Abundant sunshine and a steady fall breeze created pleasant conditions at Engler Park, and the Lady Raiders backed their regular-season title with another dominant effort.
North County seized early command of an event that spanned roughly 8 ½ hours by sweeping through morning doubles action without a hitch.
Julianna Farr, Katelynne Jones and Lucy Pace each maintained their perfect singles records through the afternoon while helping North County earn first-place medals in six of nine rankings brackets.
North County, which rolled through the league schedule at 8-0 and capped an unbeaten 12-0 regular season on Tuesday, compiled 23 team points to edge the 17 accrued by Farmington.
Senior Karmin Duncan won the No. 3 singles flight on her 18th birthday, and Allie Gowen worked her way forward from the lowest seed at the No. 6 level to take first place for the Knights.
Helvey was responsible for five of the nine points belonging to third-place team AV, and pushed her singles streak to 14 consecutive victories while headlining a deep No. 1 bracket.
She defeated North County sophomore Lauren Politte 8-5 in the final, earning an important service break at 4-3 after saving a break point in the previous game.
Politte handed Helvey an 8-6 loss on opening day, but trailed 7-4 this time after Helvey alertly charged the net and blocked her attempted passing lob with a winning return.
Helvey was the top seed last fall in her first season of competitive tennis, but settled for second after being clipped by Potosi standout and eventual state qualifier Michelle Whitaker in a championship tiebreak.
Lauren Politte, who jumped two rankings spots this season, used a series of effective drop shots from the baseline on Wednesday to oust Whitaker 8-3 during the semifinal round.
Helvey and Politte could potentially meet twice more at the Class 1, District 2 individual tournament on Saturday and next week in the team final.
North County established a healthy lead by obtaining the maximum nine doubles points after the sibling duo of Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte secured the No. 1 title.
They prevailed 8-4 over Helvey and fellow senior Grace Young in the only competitive doubles final as the others were swiftly decided.
Farr and Jones blitzed their way through the No. 2 title match 8-0, and the No. 3 pairing of Pace and senior Emily Pruneau did likewise.
Farr boldly moved Farmington opponent Kate Busenbark around while winning the first seven games in the No. 2 singles final, and triumphed 8-2 to stay unbeaten.
Busenbark, who played at the No. 6 ranking last year as a freshman for the Knights, avoided the shutout with an outstanding running return from the deep corner before notching a service break.
Jones triumphed at No. 4 singles and Pace was best at the No. 5 level for North County as both equaled the personal 14-0 season record that Farr solidified minutes earlier.
Jones secured her championship 8-3 after getting consecutive breaks against Farmington senior Susan Rippee. Pace served her way past Abigail Thurman 8-4 after being pushed to a tiebreak in their initial encounter three weeks ago.
Hanna Politte posted a No. 3 runner-up result, and Pruneau rounded out the North County team score by taking her third-place match against Fredericktown freshman Grace Lewis.
Duncan navigated the conference schedule without a loss, and netted her third victory against Politte, 8-4 after capturing the last five games.
Both players attacked with deep strokes early on. But the momentum swung completely toward Duncan after she drew even at 4-4 on a wide return in a 14-minute eighth game that contained six deuces.
After breaking serve again at 6-4, Duncan set herself up with match point off a cross-court forehand winner that preceded a third converted break chance in a row.
Gowen returned to the Farmington lineup late last week, and downed Potosi freshman Tori Krebs 8-3 for her title following an 8-6 semifinal upset over Pruneau, who had battled back from 6-1 down.
Farmington qualified for six bracket finals, going 2-4 overall, and picked up a couple of third-place doubles wins plus a solid No. 1 singles showing from Abigail Doty.
The third time was indeed the charm for Doty, who knocked off defending champion Whitaker 8-5 after squandering leads of 6-1 and 6-2 in separate comeback losses to her last month.
Two doubles pairings from AV finished runner-up, including Helvey and Young, who advanced to the final with an 8-6 victory against Doty and Rippee.
Jadelynn Winnie worked with Aniyah Graciano to place second at No. 3 doubles, and also won her third-place singles match for the Lady Tigers.
Potosi would not factor in the team race after graduating three seniors from its dominant 2019 squad. Krebs had the top result for the Lady Trojans on Wednesday, while Grace Laramore rolled 8-0 in a third-place contest.
Sophia Rehkop placed third in two divisions for Fredericktown. She held off Potosi senior Sarah Hornsey 8-6 in No. 2 singles after leading 7-2, and earlier won alongside doubles partner Bailey White.
Only one of the 45 varsity matches produced a 9-7 score, and none required the stress of a tiebreak. Six contests ended in 8-0 shutouts.
Team Scores:
1. North County 23
2. Farmington 17
3. Arcadia Valley 9
4. Potosi 3
5. Fredericktown 2
Championship Matches:
No. 1 Singles – Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Lauren Politte (NC), 8-5
No. 2 Singles – Julianna Farr (NC) def. Kate Busenbark (FA), 8-2
No. 3 Singles – Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Hanna Politte (NC), 8-4
No. 4 Singles – Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Susan Rippee (FA), 8-3
No. 5 Singles – Lucy Pace (NC) def. Abigail Thurman (FA), 8-4
No. 6 Singles – Allie Gowen (FA) def. Tori Krebs (P), 8-3
No. 1 Doubles – L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Helvey/Young (AV), 8-4
No. 2 Doubles – Farr/Jones (NC) def. Busenbark/Duncan (FA), 8-0
No. 3 Doubles – Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Winnie/Graciano (AV), 8-0
Third-place Matches:
No. 1 Singles – Abigail Doty (FA) def. Michelle Whitaker (P), 8-5
No. 2 Singles – Sophia Rekhop (FR) def. Sarah Hornsey (P), 8-6
No. 3 Singles – Jadelynn Winnie (AV) def. Sydney Bell (FR), 8-4
No. 4 Singles – Grace Young (AV) def. Emma Hoffmann (P), 8-3
No. 5 Singles – Grace Laramore (P) def. Abby Misselhorn (AV), 8-0
No. 6 Singles – Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Grace Lewis (FR), 8-2
No. 1 Doubles – Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Whitaker/Hornsey (P), 8-3
No. 2 Doubles – Rehkop/White (FR) def. Keith/Misselhorn (AV), 8-2
No. 3 Doubles – Thurman/Gowen (FA) def. Laramore/Krebs (P), 8-4
Semifinal Round:
No. 1 Singles – Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Abigail Doty (FA), 8-1
No. 1 Singles – Lauren Politte (NC) def. Michelle Whitaker (P), 8-3
No. 2 Singles – Julianna Farr (NC) def. Sarah Hornsey (P), 8-2
No. 2 Singles – Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop (FR), 8-6
No. 3 Singles – Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie (AV), 8-1
No. 3 Singles – Hanna Politte (NC) def. Sydney Bell (FR), 8-2
No. 4 Singles – Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Emma Hoffmann (P), 8-1
No. 4 Singles – Susan Rippee (FA) def. Grace Young (AV), 8-5
No. 5 Singles – Lucy Pace (NC) def. Abby Misselhorn (AV), 8-1
No. 5 Singles – Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Grace Laramore (P), 8-2
No. 6 Singles – Allie Gowen (FA) def. Emily Pruneau (NC), 8-6
No. 6 Singles – Tori Krebs (P) def. Grace Lewis (FR), 8-5
No. 1 Doubles – L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Hornsey (P), 8-1
No. 1 Doubles – Helvey/Young (AV) def. Doty/Rippee (FA), 8-6
No. 2 Doubles – Farr/Jones (NC) def. Keith/Misselhorn (AV), 8-0
No. 2 Doubles – Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Rehkop/White (FR), 8-6
No. 3 Doubles – Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Thurman/Gowen (FA), 8-2
No. 3 Doubles – Winnie/Graciano (AV) def. Laramore/Krebs (P), 9-7
First Round:
No. 1 Singles – Abigail Doty (FA) def. Skylar Hennen (FR), 8-5
No. 2 Singles – Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Kalia Keith (AV), 8-0
No. 3 Singles – Jadelynn Winnie (AV) def. Molly Hamby (P), 8-3
No. 4 Singles – Emma Hoffmann (P) def. Bailey White (FR), 8-2
No. 5 Singles – Abby Misselhorn (AV) def. Emiley Geen (FR), 8-2
No. 6 Singles – Allie Gowen (FA) def. Aniyah Graciano (AV), 8-0
No. 1 Doubles – Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Hennen/Bell (FR), 8-2
No. 2 Doubles – Keith/Misselhorn (NC) def. Hamby/Hoffmann (P), 8-5
No. 3 Doubles – Thurman/Gowen (FA) def. Geen/Lewis (FR), 8-4
