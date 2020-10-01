Lady Raiders win tourney; Helvey tops No. 1 bracket

After breaking serve again at 6-4, Duncan set herself up with match point off a cross-court forehand winner that preceded a third converted break chance in a row.

Gowen returned to the Farmington lineup late last week, and downed Potosi freshman Tori Krebs 8-3 for her title following an 8-6 semifinal upset over Pruneau, who had battled back from 6-1 down.

Farmington qualified for six bracket finals, going 2-4 overall, and picked up a couple of third-place doubles wins plus a solid No. 1 singles showing from Abigail Doty.

The third time was indeed the charm for Doty, who knocked off defending champion Whitaker 8-5 after squandering leads of 6-1 and 6-2 in separate comeback losses to her last month.

Two doubles pairings from AV finished runner-up, including Helvey and Young, who advanced to the final with an 8-6 victory against Doty and Rippee.

Jadelynn Winnie worked with Aniyah Graciano to place second at No. 3 doubles, and also won her third-place singles match for the Lady Tigers.

Potosi would not factor in the team race after graduating three seniors from its dominant 2019 squad. Krebs had the top result for the Lady Trojans on Wednesday, while Grace Laramore rolled 8-0 in a third-place contest.