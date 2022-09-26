MAAA girls tennis teams run Monday table

Farmington 5, Cape Central 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Addison Brenneke and Payton Cleve followed an 8-0 doubles victory by winning their respective singles matches for Farmington on Monday.
Olivia Lugo bounced back a rough doubles outing to claim a crucial singles point as the Knights beat Cape Central 5-4 to snap a five-match losing streak.
Brenneke picked up an 8-2 result, and Cleve won 8-3. Lugo added an 8-2 outcome at the No. 3 ranking after she and Abbie Wigger were shut out by Maria Mijangos and Megan Maxton.
Abigail Thurman and Tessa Hand gave Farmington (4-7) a crucial 8-5 doubles win.
Mijangos defeated Thurman, and Maxton dispatched Wigger for Cape Central. Lucy Cook secured the lone singles shutout of the competition.
Singles Results:
1. Maria Mijangos (CC) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-2
2. Megan Maxton (CC) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-1
3. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Kathryn Buckley, 8-2
4. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Sydnee Williams, 8-2
5. Peyton Cleve (FA) def. Sydney Britt, 8-3
6. Lucy Cook (CC) def. Tessa Hand, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Mijangos/Maxton (CC) def. Wigger/Lugo, 8-0
2. Thurman/Hand (FA) def. Buckley/Williams, 8-5
3. Brenneke/Cleve (FA) def. Britt/Cook, 8-0
North County 6, Eureka 3
EUREKA, Mo. – Freshmen Alli Scott and Kinley Tracy each posted 8-4 singles victories, and North County kept its unbeaten dual season going Monday after knocking off Eureka 6-3.
Chloe Roach paired with Tracy, and Lucy Pace teamed with Camille Skaggs to give a North County (13-0) a 2-1 majority during the doubles phase.
Lauren Politte answered a doubles setback by topping Bailey Bonlay 8-2 at the No. 1 ranking, and Pace eased past Emma Feltz 8-1 for the Lady Raiders.
A victory against St. Pius on Tuesday would complete consecutive perfect regular seasons for North County ahead of the MAAA Tournament on Wednesday at Engler Park.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Bailey Bonlay, 8-2
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Emma Feltz, 8-1
3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Lauren Nicolls, 8-4
4. Isabelle Massey (E) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-6
5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Ava Dickhoff, 8-4
6. Grace Herberholt (E) def. Chloe Roach, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Bonlay/Feltz (E) def. Politte/Scott, 8-1
2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Nicolls/Massey, 8-1
3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Dickhoff/Herberholt, 8-6
Potosi 7, Saxony Lutheran 2
POTOSI – Dominant victories at singles rankings three through six helped Potosi score a 7-2 triumph over visiting Saxony Lutheran on Monday.
Grace Laramore and Gracie Lawson each carried their matches 8-1, while Jessica Littrell won 8-2 and Kya Gibson rolled 8-3 for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (13-5) swept the doubles slate as the combinations of Tori Krebs with Littrell, Lani Elder with Gibson and Laramore with Lawson each registered 8-2 results.
Saxony Lutheran picked up singles wins from top players Margaret Hillin and Evie Caruso.
Singles Results:
1. Margaret Hillin (SL) def. Tori Krebs, 8-0
2. Evie Caruso (SL) def. Lani Elder, 8-5
3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Addelyn Thomason, 8-2
4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Crosby Millstead, 8-3
5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Ashlyn Mueller, 8-1
6. Gracie Lawson (P) def. Anna Ryzhkova, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Krebs/Littrell (P) def. Caruso/Thomason, 8-2
2. Elder/Gibson (P) def. Hillin/Ryzhkova, 8-2
3. Laramore/Lawson (P) def. Millstad/Mueller, 8-2
Fredericktown 9, Sikeston 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Grace Lewis was recently upgraded to the No. 2 spot in the Fredericktown tennis rankings, and won twice on Monday without dropping a game.
Emiley Geen, Clara Basden and Lewis each won their singles contests 8-0, and the Lady Blackcats had no worries during a 9-0 shutout of Sikeston.
Varsity newcomer Haley Tucker, top player Sydney Bell and Danielle West were triumphant 8-2 in a singles sweep for Fredericktown (4-9).
Bell and Geen seized the No. 1 doubles clash 8-2.
Singles Results:
1. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Quinzoie McDonald, 8-2
2. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Deonna Drury, 8-0
3. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Natalie Wright, 8-0
4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Juliet Collins, 8-0
5. Danielle West (FR) def. Jaloni Maisuria, 8-2
6. Haley Tucker (FR) def. Anna Purves, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Bell/Geen (FR) def. McDonald/Drury, 8-3
2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Collins/Wright, 8-0
3. West/Tucker (FR) def. Maisuria/Purves, 8-3