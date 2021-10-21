MAAA honors top girls tennis players

Before North County junior Lauren Politte and Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker advanced to the Class 1 individual state tournament last week, they battled four times in No. 1 singles showdowns.

Whitaker prevailed at the MAAA tournament, but Politte secured her third victory in the season series while helping the Lady Raiders repeat as Class 1, District 2 champions.

Both players became repeat selections to the all-conference team among six in total. North County earned half of those honors following its 17-1 campaign and run to the state team quarterfinals.

Sophomore Lucy Pace and senior Hanna Politte were also picked from the Lady Raiders, along with Farmington senior Kate Busenbark and Arcadia Valley junior Alyssa Glanzer.

North County experienced program history on Saturday afternoon when both of its postseason doubles pairings progressed their way to the state championship round.

The Politte sisters secured the title and capped a perfect 32-0 record in doubles competition over Pace and partner Kate Jones 6-3, 7-6 (5), who topped three previous state opponents in straight sets.