MAAA Tennis: Lady Trojans finish off AV with singles boost

POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker showed on Tuesday why she is firmly considered among the best girls tennis players in the MAAA this season.
The Potosi senior needed less than 30 minutes to power through her top-ranked singles match without dropping a game, and the Lady Trojans dispatched Arcadia Valley 7-2.
Tori Krebs and Lani Elder posted comfortable singles wins while Jessica Littrell and Kya Gibson withstood highly competitive battles for the Lady Trojans.
Whitaker, a two-time all-conference honoree, topped Alyssa Glanzer after pairing with newcomer Kya Gibson for a commanding 8-2 doubles outcome.
Glanzer made the switch to tennis after helping AV capture a cross country state title last fall, and instantly elevated into its prime lineup spot.
Whitaker challenged her with tough serves and ground strokes, and saved two break points during the final game – including an ace at 30-40 – to secure the shutout.
Krebs missed an initial chance to close out Aniyah Graciano following a double fault, but broke back at 15-40 to prevail 8-4 at the No. 2 level.
Elder topped former volleyball player Maggie Newtead-Adams 8-1, and Potosi (3-0, 2-0) secured its fifth singles triumph when Littrell rallied from 6-5 down to outlast Abigail Misselhorn 9-7.
Gibson, who also competed in cross country last year, charged the net for a clinching putaway, and won the last three points to survive 9-8 (5) in a tiebreaker against Elena Lara.
Gibson built a 5-2 advantage in games after hitting a forehand winner down the line, but Lara retaliated to draw even at 7-7 after catching one of several favorable bounces off the net cord.
The Lady Trojans appeared poised for a doubles sweep after Krebs and Littrell coasted 8-2 and the No. 3 duo of Hailey Allgier and Elder enjoyed a 6-2 cushion with control of the serve.
Freshman Madeline Coles and senior partner Misselhorn instead responded for Arcadia Valley (1-3, 0-2) by taking seven of the next eight games while avoiding many unforced errors.
Misselhorn landed an excellent lob into the deep corner for a second consecutive service break at 5-6, and finished off a 9-7 comeback when a Coles serve was returned into the net.
Coles celebrated for a second time with a similar 9-7 singles result, quietly pumping her fist after taking an extended rally to break Allgier in the 15th game.
Five Potosi players competed one spot higher than their usual rankings.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-0
2. Tori Krebs (P) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-4
3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 9-7
4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Elena Lara, 9-8 (5)
5. Lani Elder (P) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams, 8-1
6. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Hailey Allgier, 9-7
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-2
2. Krebs/Littrell (P) def. Graciano/Newstead-Adams, 8-2
3. Misselhorn/Coles (AV) def. Elder/Allgier, 9-7
North County 7, Fredericktown 2
BONNE TERRE – Lauren Politte, Lucy Pace and Hanna Politte each posted 8-0 shutouts while comprising the top half of the singles rankings for North County on Tuesday.
Kate Jones added an easy 8-1 result, and the Lady Raiders swept the earlier doubles session against Fredericktown for a 7-2 overall victory.
Returning state qualifiers Lauren and Hanna Politte rolled 8-0, and No. 3 pairing Camille Skaggs and Chloe Roach added an 8-5 win for North County (6-0, 3-0).
Clara Basden earned a No. 5 singles shutout, and Danielle West edged Roach in a tiebreaker to put Fredericktown (0-3, 0-4) on the scoreboard.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Bailey White, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Emiley Geen, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Thao Pham, 8-1
5. Clara Basden (FR) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-0
6. Danielle West (FR) def. Chloe Roach, 9-8 (5)
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Rehkop/White, 8-0
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Geen/Pham, 8-1
3. Skaggs/Roach (NC) def. Basden/West, 8-5
Farmington 5, Jackson 4
JACKSON, Mo. – Diep Phan used a late service break to prevail at No. 4 singles, and Farmington edged Jackson 5-4 following several tight tennis battles on Tuesday.
Kate Busenbark duplicated the 9-7 result of Phan atop the rankings while both MacKenzie McAllister and Allie Gowen added singles wins for the Knights (3-1).
Helen Griffin combined with Phan at No. 2 doubles for an 8-5 triumph.
Marissa Buehler and Eva Carrasquilla each won their singles and doubles contests for Jackson.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Mia Foote, 9-7
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Taylor Fehr, 8-5
3. Marissa Buehler (J) def. Helen Griffin, 8-6
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Lydia Weber, 9-7
5. Eva Garrasquilla (J) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-3
6. MacKenzie McAllister (FA) def. Kylie Creech, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Foote/Buehler (J) def. Busenbark/Gowen, 8-4