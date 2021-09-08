MAAA Tennis: Lady Trojans finish off AV with singles boost

Gibson, who also competed in cross country last year, charged the net for a clinching putaway, and won the last three points to survive 9-8 (5) in a tiebreaker against Elena Lara.

Gibson built a 5-2 advantage in games after hitting a forehand winner down the line, but Lara retaliated to draw even at 7-7 after catching one of several favorable bounces off the net cord.

The Lady Trojans appeared poised for a doubles sweep after Krebs and Littrell coasted 8-2 and the No. 3 duo of Hailey Allgier and Elder enjoyed a 6-2 cushion with control of the serve.

Freshman Madeline Coles and senior partner Misselhorn instead responded for Arcadia Valley (1-3, 0-2) by taking seven of the next eight games while avoiding many unforced errors.

Misselhorn landed an excellent lob into the deep corner for a second consecutive service break at 5-6, and finished off a 9-7 comeback when a Coles serve was returned into the net.

Coles celebrated for a second time with a similar 9-7 singles result, quietly pumping her fist after taking an extended rally to break Allgier in the 15th game.