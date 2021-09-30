MAAA Tennis Tournament: Farmington edges North County with outside help

But the Lady Raiders lacked a top-three result in the Nos. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles rankings, enabling Farmington to gradually collect crucial team points.

Whitaker helped Potosi wind up third with 11 points, and surpassed 100 career victories – combining singles and doubles play – with her semifinal win over Farmington senior Kate Busenbark.

She consolidated an initial break by serving a timely ace, then won a stellar rally at 30-40 for a 5-2 lead after retreating for a lob to extend the point once approaching the net.

Politte suffered her first loss of the season, but not before showing resolve after changing sides. She began hitting deep corners with consistency while mixing in a variety of forehand slices.

Politte earned her second consecutive break by prevailing on a long exchange after four deuces where both players hit safely toward the middle, and drew even at 5-5 before Whitaker regained control.

A missed overhead smash handed the go-ahead break back to Whitaker, who calmly held from there and sealed the outcome on a long return.