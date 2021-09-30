MAAA Tennis Tournament: Farmington edges North County with outside help

FARMINGTON – Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker had two full weeks to channel her frustration into motivation after getting shellacked 8-0 by North County tennis star Lauren Politte.
Whitaker dropped a much closer 8-5 singles rematch one day later, but obtained her redemption on Wednesday during a third encounter at the MAAA Tournament.
After Politte erased two service breaks, Whitaker pulled away for an 8-5 triumph and captured her second No. 1 singles conference championship in three years.
Her victory was mutually satisfying for rival Farmington, which offered silent but attentive support as the outcome ensured an 18-17 margin for the team title over presumed favorite North County.
Abigail Thurman and Kayla Miller earned individual bracket supremacy, and Farmington finished second in all three doubles divisions to narrowly unseat the defending champion Lady Raiders.
North County marched to a dominant 14-0 record in the regular season, and was never threatened in conference play under the dual format.
Lucy Pace, Hanna Politte and Kate Jones secured their respective singles brackets with ease, and the doubles pairings of the Politte sisters and Pace with Jones also dominated on Wednesday.
But the Lady Raiders lacked a top-three result in the Nos. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles rankings, enabling Farmington to gradually collect crucial team points.
Whitaker helped Potosi wind up third with 11 points, and surpassed 100 career victories – combining singles and doubles play – with her semifinal win over Farmington senior Kate Busenbark.
She consolidated an initial break by serving a timely ace, then won a stellar rally at 30-40 for a 5-2 lead after retreating for a lob to extend the point once approaching the net.
Politte suffered her first loss of the season, but not before showing resolve after changing sides. She began hitting deep corners with consistency while mixing in a variety of forehand slices.
Politte earned her second consecutive break by prevailing on a long exchange after four deuces where both players hit safely toward the middle, and drew even at 5-5 before Whitaker regained control.
A missed overhead smash handed the go-ahead break back to Whitaker, who calmly held from there and sealed the outcome on a long return.
The No. 1 final rightfully felt like the main event due to happenstance as the bracket finals on adjacent courts wrapped up more rapidly.
Pace stayed unbeaten on the season by rolling through the No. 2 singles division with back-to-back 8-0 shutouts against runner-up Allie Gowen of Farmington and Grace Laramore of Potosi.
North County teammate Hanna Politte topped Tori Krebs of Potosi 8-0 at No. 3 singles, and Jones got her No. 4 title by outlasting Diep Phan of Farmington 8-3.
Reigning state doubles medalists Lauren and Hanna Politte handled the Farmington pairing of Busenbark and Gowen 8-4 while Pace and Jones beat Helen Griffin and Phan by the same margin.
Thurman was pushed by first-year Potosi tennis player Kya Gibson, who competed in cross country last season, before notching the top No. 5 singles medal in an 8-5 decision.
Miller recently cracked the singles lineup for Farmington, and carried the No. 6 championship with an 8-4 triumph over promising Potosi freshman Lani Elder.
Miller was nearly ousted in the semifinal round by Arcadia Valley freshman Madeline Coles, but survived match point before reeling off five consecutive games for a 9-7 win.
Fredericktown celebrated a significant No. 3 doubles upset with Lucy Pham and Clara Basden emerging as bracket winners from the No. 3 seed.
After going 2-6 in conference matches during the regular season, Pham and Basden knocked off higher-seeded duos from Potosi and Farmington, including an 8-5 final against Thurman and MacKenzie McAllister.
Basden later retired from No. 6 singles action due to injury, enabling Coles to claim the third-place contest in a walkover.
In addition to Phan and Gowen placing second, Farmington was bolstered when Busenbark and Helen Griffin edged AV opponents Alyssa Glanzer and Abigail Misselhorn in third-place singles matches.
Fredericktown sophomore Emiley Geen tallied a couple of third-place wins. The Lady Blackcats finished fourth in the team race with seven points.
Team Scores:
1. Farmington 18, 2. North County 17, 3. Potosi 11, 4. Fredericktown 7, 5. Arcadia Valley 1.
Championship Matches:
No. 1 Singles – Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Lauren Politte (NC), 8-5
No. 2 Singles – Lucy Pace (NC) def. Allie Gowen (FA), 8-0
No. 3 Singles – Hanna Politte (NC) def. Tori Krebs (P), 8-0
No. 4 Singles – Kate Jones (NC) def. Diep Phan (FA), 8-3
No. 5 Singles – Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Kya Gibson (P), 8-5
No. 6 Singles – Kayla Miller (FA) def. Lani Elder (P), 8-4
No. 1 Doubles – Politte/Politte (NC) def. Busenbark/Gowen (FA), 8-4
No. 2 Doubles – Pace/Jones (NC) def. Griffin/Phan (FA), 8-4
No. 3 Doubles – Pham/Basden (FR) def. Thurman/McAllister (FA), 8-5
Third-Place Matches:
No. 1 Singles – Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Alyssa Glanzer (AV), 8-6
No. 2 Singles – Sydney Bell (FR) def. Grace Laramore (P), 8-2
No. 3 Singles – Helen Griffin (FA) def. Abigail Misselhorn (AV), 8-3
No. 4 Singles – Emiley Geen (FR) def. Jessica Littrell (P), 8-3
No. 5 Singles – Lucy Pham (FR) def. Camille Skaggs (NC), 8-2
No. 6 Singles – Madeline Coles (AV) def. Clara Basden (FR), retired
No. 1 Doubles – Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Rehkop/Bell (FR), 8-3
No. 2 Doubles – White/Geen (FR) def. Laramore/Littrell (P), 8-4
No. 3 Doubles – Krebs/Elder (P) def. Skaggs/Coonce, 8-6
Semifinal Round:
No. 1 Singles – Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer (AV), 8-0
No. 1 Singles – Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Kate Busenbark (FA), 8-1
No. 2 Singles – Lucy Pace (NC) def. Grace Laramore (P), 8-0
No. 2 Singles – Allie Gowen (FA) def. Sydney Bell (FR), 8-4
No. 3 Singles – Hanna Politte (NC) def. Abigail Misselhorn (AV), 8-0
No. 3 Singles – Tori Krebs (P) def. Helen Griffin (FA), 8-5
No. 4 Singles – Kate Jones (NC) def. Emiley Geen (FR), 8-3
No. 4 Singles – Diep Phan (FA) def. Jessica Littrell (P), 8-0
No. 5 Singles – Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Camille Skaggs (NC), 8-2
No. 5 Singles – Kya Gibson (P) def. Lucy Pham (FR), 8-4
No. 6 Singles – Kayla Miller (FA) def. Madeline Coles (AV), 9-7
No. 6 Singles – Lani Elder (P) def. Clara Basden (FR), 4-0, retired
No. 1 Doubles – Politte/Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Gibson (P), 8-1
No. 1 Doubles – Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Rehkop/Bell (FR), 8-1
No. 2 Doubles – Pace/Jones (NC) def. White/Geen (FR), 8-2
No. 2 Doubles – Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Laramore/Littrell (P), 8-5
No. 3 Doubles – Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Skaggs/Coonce (NC), 8-1
No. 3 Doubles – Pham/Basden (FR) def. Krebs/Elder (P), 8-6
First Round:
No. 1 Singles – Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Sophie Rehkop (FR), 8-6
No. 2 Singles – Grace Laramore (P) def. Aniyah Graciano (AV), 8-0
No. 3 Singles – Abigail Misselhorn (AV) def. Bailey White (FR), 8-6
No. 4 Singles – Emiley Geen (FR) def. Elena Lara (AV), 8-3
No. 5 Singles – Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams (AV), 8-2
No. 6 Singles – Clara Basden (FR) def. Chloe Roach (NC), 8-0
No. 1 Doubles – Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Glanzer/Lara (AV), 8-4
No. 2 Doubles – White/Geen (FR) def. Graciano/Coles (AV), 8-4
No. 3 Doubles – Skaggs/Coonce (NC) def. Misselhorn/Newstead-Adams (AV), 8-6