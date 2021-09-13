Monday Roundup: Potosi tennis defeats Sikeston

Kylie Jones was also 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a double, and the Lady Raiders produced 17 hits as a team. Zoey Cheek added three singles and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Sammy Waller pitched a complete game five-hitter and struck out nine for the win. She allowed just one earned run and three walks in the circle, and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored offensively.

North County (5-3, 2-1) answered two Chaffee runs in the first inning with three in the home half before pulling away in a five-run fifth.

Bailey Wimmer ended up 2-for-4 with a double for the Lady Raiders. Gracelyn Wigger contributed a double while Kylie Moebes, Addi Goggin and Makenna Pierce singled.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Paul 3, Bourbon 0

BOURBON, Mo. – St. Paul setter Sammy Jo Pemberton served six aces and distributed seven assists on Monday night during a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 triumph at Bourbon.

Riley Petty spiked a team-high seven kills while compiled five aces for the Giants.