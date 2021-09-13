Monday Roundup: Potosi tennis defeats Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. – Tori Krebs and Lani Elder followed their 8-0 doubles result with subsequent singles victories to lead the Potosi girls tennis team past Sikeston 6-3 on Monday.
Michelle Whitaker stayed unbeaten this season at No. 1 singles while Jessica Littrell added an 8-4 victory to bolster the Lady Trojans (4-2).
Sikeston earned a No. 1 doubles upset as Mackenzie Conway and Quinozie McDonald topped Whitaker and Kya Gibson 8-5. McDonald won both of her matches, and Katherine Grubbs added an 8-3 win.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mackenzie Conway, 8-1
2. Quinozie McDonald (S) def. Grace Laramore, 8-4
3. Tori Krebs (P) def. Madalyn Riley, 8-5
4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Molly Bogle, 8-4
5. Katherine Grubbs (S) def. Kya Gibson, 8-3
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Deonna Drury, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Conway/McDonald (S) def. Whitaker/Gibson, 8-5
2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Riley/Bogle, 8-3
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Grubbs/Durry, 8-0
St. Pius 7, Fredericktown 2
FREDERICKTOWN – St. Pius claimed five singles wins on Monday during a 7-2 tennis triumph over short-handed Fredericktown in nonconference action.
Lydia Hackbarth, Chlair Arcipowski and Chloe Kronlage prevailed in both singles and doubles play for the visiting Lancers.
Sydney Bell took her No. 2 singles contest 8-6 and paired with Sophia Rehkop in a 9-7 decision as Fredericktown (1-5) competed without three regular starters.
Singles Results:
1. Caroline Kurzweil (SP) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-6
2. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Isabella Barbagallo, 8-6
3. Carolyne Argana (SP) def. Clara Basden, 8-0
4. Lydia Hackbarth (SP) def. Danielle West, 8-1
5. Claire Arcipowski (SP) def. Nina Lewis, 8-3
6. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Mollie Lindsey, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Rehkop/Bell (FR) def. Kurzweil/Argana, 9-7
2. Barbagallo/Hackbarth (SP) def. Basden/West, 8-2
3. Kronlage/Madden (SP) def. Lewis/Lindsey, 8-2
BOYS SOCCER
St. Paul 2, Fredericktown 1
FARMINGTON – Aden Nations buried a sinking free kick on Monday to help St. Paul edge Fredericktown 2-1 in boys soccer action at Engler Park.
Grant Anderson also tallied on an assist from Brystol Bequette for the Giants (3-0).
All scoring occurred during the first half.
SOFTBALL
North County 11, Chaffee 2
BONNE TERRE – Madi Pyeatt finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, and the North County softball team earned an 11-2 conference victory over Chaffee on Monday.
Kylie Jones was also 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a double, and the Lady Raiders produced 17 hits as a team. Zoey Cheek added three singles and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.
Sammy Waller pitched a complete game five-hitter and struck out nine for the win. She allowed just one earned run and three walks in the circle, and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored offensively.
North County (5-3, 2-1) answered two Chaffee runs in the first inning with three in the home half before pulling away in a five-run fifth.
Bailey Wimmer ended up 2-for-4 with a double for the Lady Raiders. Gracelyn Wigger contributed a double while Kylie Moebes, Addi Goggin and Makenna Pierce singled.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Paul 3, Bourbon 0
BOURBON, Mo. – St. Paul setter Sammy Jo Pemberton served six aces and distributed seven assists on Monday night during a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 triumph at Bourbon.
Riley Petty spiked a team-high seven kills while compiled five aces for the Giants.
St. Paul (7-4-1) picked up four kills each from Lexi Callahan and Valerie Govero.
Potosi 3, Kingston 0
CADET – Senior middle Annie McCaul produced seven kills plus two scoring blocks, and Potosi swept Kingston 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 on Monday night.
Paige West had a team-high eight kills, and Carley Hampton chipped in five kills with two shared blocks for Potosi (4-2).
Junior setter Kadence Sadler finished with 15 assists.
Saxony Lutheran 3, Central 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Saxony Lutheran turned aside the challenges of visiting Central to prevail 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 on Monday night.
Aliyah Wagner paced the Lady Rebels defensively with 13 digs and no passing errors.
Central (2-5-2) got six kills from Khloe Dischbein and four more from Addi Miller.