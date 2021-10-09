NC, Potosi tennis players reach state

ST. LOUIS – North County tennis sisters Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte have earned a second trip to the Class 1 state doubles tournament.

They hope to improve upon last year’s seventh-place medalist result, and will not be heading to Springfield alone this time around.

Lucy Pace and Kate Jones gave North County a second qualifying doubles pairing after both secured straight-set sectional victories on Saturday at Tower Grove Park.

Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker, who surpassed 100 career wins while capturing the MAAA conference singles crown less than two weeks ago, will make her second state appearance in three years.

Individual Class 1 state brackets for singles and doubles will commence first-round action at Cooper Tennis Complex on Friday at 1 p.m.

Lauren and Hanna Politte remained unbeaten this season in doubles action with a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Audrey Miklovic and Aliyah Hernandez of Affton.

Pace and Jones likewise finished their business in convincing fashion by ousting Colleen Johnson and Amelia Byers of Bishop DuBourg 6-3, 6-1.