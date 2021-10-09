 Skip to main content
NC, Potosi tennis players reach state
  • Updated
Sectional Tennis

From left: North County doubles team Hannah Politte and Lauren Politte, Potosi singles player Michelle Whitaker, and North County doubles team Kate Jones and Lucy Pace are photographed after winning their Class 1 sectional matches to qualify for the state tournament on Saturday morning in St. Louis.

 Submitted Photo

ST. LOUIS – North County tennis sisters Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte have earned a second trip to the Class 1 state doubles tournament.

They hope to improve upon last year’s seventh-place medalist result, and will not be heading to Springfield alone this time around.

Lucy Pace and Kate Jones gave North County a second qualifying doubles pairing after both secured straight-set sectional victories on Saturday at Tower Grove Park.

Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker, who surpassed 100 career wins while capturing the MAAA conference singles crown less than two weeks ago, will make her second state appearance in three years.

Individual Class 1 state brackets for singles and doubles will commence first-round action at Cooper Tennis Complex on Friday at 1 p.m.

Lauren and Hanna Politte remained unbeaten this season in doubles action with a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Audrey Miklovic and Aliyah Hernandez of Affton.

Pace and Jones likewise finished their business in convincing fashion by ousting Colleen Johnson and Amelia Byers of Bishop DuBourg 6-3, 6-1.

North County won a district team title on Wednesday, and will compete in the sectional round against Bishop DuBourg on Monday morning at Engler Park. Kennett and St. Pius meet in the other sectional on site.

Whitaker punched her ticket for the Lady Trojans with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Penelope Peck of Metro.

Arcadia Valley junior Alyssa Glanzer ended her postseason singles run after falling 6-2, 6-0 against Kate Bettlach of Bishop DuBourg.

