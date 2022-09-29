North County captures seven MAAA tennis tourney brackets

FARMINGTON – Although her junior season culminated in a thrilling state doubles championship run alongside her sister, North County tennis star Lauren Politte saw two other potential titles elude her grasp.

Politte seized her last chance to win the No. 1 singles bracket at the MAAA girls tennis tournament, and the Lady Raiders rolled to the team crown in emphatic fashion on Wednesday.

North County compiled 22 of a possible 27 points by placing first in seven of nine rankings brackets, just one day after completing their third straight perfect regular season as a program.

Lucy Pace repeated her No. 2 singles supremacy from last fall while extending her own unbeaten campaign, and was among four two-time champions from North County amid pleasant conditions at Engler Park.

The Lady Raiders barely fell short to Farmington in the 2021 tournament, and the overall depth of their latest varsity lineup was questioned after graduating two players from a state quarterfinal squad.

But their dominance of the five-team league has been further affirmed with the emergence of No. 3 singles champion Alli Scott, the current freshman doubles partner of Politte.

Chloe Roach illustrated her steady improvement atop the No. 6 bracket, and joined freshman Kinley Tracy in helping North County sweep the morning doubles session.

Arcadia Valley was a solid runner-up Wednesday with 13 points after finishing fourth in the MAAA regular season, thanks to No. 5 singles champion Ruth Francis and five other bracket finalists.

Fredericktown sophomore Clara Basden continued her strong season at the No. 4 singles level with an 8-4 title victory over Potosi senior Kya Gibson.

Politte sprayed a handful of forehand errors early in her title match against Arcadia Valley standout Alyssa Glanzer, who defended well to claim several extended rallies.

But the first service break for either competitor went to Politte at 3-2, and she secured another at 5-2 with a smooth approaching volley after successfully moving Glanzer from corner to corner.

Politte eventually prevailed 8-3 after a much closer previous encounter with Glanzer, who solidified her status among the top three overall players in the conference.

Glanzer, a three-sport standout for AV with basketball and track also in her repertoire, beat Farmington senior Abigail Thurman 8-1 while Politte shut out Fredericktown senior Sydney Bell in the semifinal round.

Pace also belongs squarely in the elite discussion. The junior corrected her only ragged service game by closing out an 8-4 championship win over AV sophomore Madeline Coles with consecutive aces.

Pace and Politte will be heavily favored to square off in an all-North County final on Saturday if both are entered as singles in the Class 1, District 2 individual playoffs.

Coles perhaps entered the tournament as its most improved performer, going from the No. 6 ranking as a freshman to No. 2 runner-up in one year.

She held serve twice until Pace began whipping consistent winners deep and down the lines to capture five straight games and build a 7-2 advantage.

Scott kept North County cruising without dropping a game in either of her No. 3 singles contests against runner-up Lily Pursley of Arcadia Valley or Emiley Geen of Fredericktown.

Pursley capitalized on a second opportunity to serve for her semifinal match, a 9-7 triumph, after Potosi senior Jessica Littrell had survived match point while down 7-6.

The Lady Tigers delivered one of their best overall showings in recent memory, two years removed from having the No. 1 singles champion in eventual state medalist Hannah Helvey.

Francis highlighted the event for AV with a narrow 8-6 victory against hard-charging Potosi senior Grace Laramore, who earlier routed top No. 5 singles seed Addison Brenneke 8-0.

Francis navigated the semifinal round 8-5 over Tracy, who then claimed a North County point by defeating Brenneke for third place.

Roach outlasted Nina Lewis 8-6 in the No. 6 final for her second title of the day. Her first was earned alongside Tracy in an 8-5 ousting of rattled top-seeded Potosi duo Gracie Lawson and Gibson.

North County quickly collected six points when Pace and Camille Skaggs blitzed through their doubles final 8-0 as Politte and Scott were wrapping an 8-2 win.

Pace and Skaggs faced their toughest doubles challenge in the semifinals from Basden and Grace Lewis, who recently jumped to No. 2 on the Fredericktown singles rankings list.

The North County combo finally gained separation when a Pace return set up a putaway at the net by Skaggs for a service break and 6-4 lead before taking the match 8-5.

Potosi finished 0-3 in bracket finals, but clipped Fredericktown by one point for third place in the team standings. Littrell and Lawson obtained individual third-place singles results while the Lady Trojans’ top tandem of Tori Krebs and Lani Elder did likewise.

Farmington has endured much of the season without its top-two projected returners, and salvaged two points on third-place wins by senior Olivia Lugo and doubles pairing Peyton Cleve with Brenneke.

Championship Finals:

S1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer (AV), 8-3

S2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Madeline Coles (AV), 8-4

S3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Lily Pursley (AV), 8-0

S4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Kya Gibson (PO), 8-4

S5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Grace Laramore (PO), 8-6

S6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Nina Lewis (FR), 8-6

D1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Glanzer/Lara (AV), 8-2

D2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Coles/Pursley (AV), 8-0

D3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Gibson/Lawson (PO), 8-5

Third-Place Matches:

S1. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Abigail Thurman (FA), 8-4

S2. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Lani Elder (PO), 8-4

S3. Jessica Littrell (PO) def. Emiley Geen (FR), 8-5

S4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Elena Lara (AV), 8-2

S5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Addison Brenneke (FA), 8-2

S6. Gracie Lawson (PO) def. Peyton Cleve (FA), 8-0

D1. Krebs/Elder (PO) def. Bell/Geen (FR), 8-3

D2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Littrell/Laramore (PO), 8-1

D3. Brenneke/Cleve (FA) def. Francis/Hartwick (AV), 9-8 (6)

Semifinal Round:

S1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sydney Bell (FR), 8-0

S1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Abigail Thurman (FA), 8-1

S2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Grace Lewis (FR), 8-0

S2. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Lani Elder (PO), 8-5

S3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Emiley Geen (FR), 8-0

S3. Lily Pursley (AV) def. Jessica Littrell (PO), 9-7

S4. Kya Gibson (PO) def. Olivia Lugo (FA), 8-3

S4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Elena Lara (AV), 8-3

S5. Grace Laramore (PO) def. Addison Brenneke (FA), 8-0

S5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Kinley Tracy (NC), 8-5

S6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Gracie Lawson (PO), 8-4

S6. Nina Lewis (FR) def. Peyton Cleve (FA), 8-2

D1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Bell/Geen (FR), 8-2

D1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Krebs/Elder (PO), 8-3

D2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Lewis/Basden (NC), 8-5

D2. Coles/Pursley (AV) def. Littrell/Laramore (PO), 9-8 (2)

D3. Gibson/Lawson (PO) def. Brenneke/Cleve (FA), 8-1

D3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Francis/Hartwick (AV), 8-3

First Round:

S1. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Tori Krebs (PO), 8-5

S2. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Annabelle DeVoto, 8-3

S3. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Abbie Wigger (FA), 8-4

S4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Camille Skaggs (NC), 9-8 (2)

S5. Grace Laramore (PO) def. Danielle West (FR), 8-0

S6. Gracie Lawson (PO) def. Reese Brogan (AV), 8-5

D1. Bell/Geen (FR) def. Thurman/DeVoto (FA), 9-8 (2)

D2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Wigger/Lugo (FA), 9-7

D3. Brenneke/Cleve (FA) def. West/N Lewis (FR), def. 8-6