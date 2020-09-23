North County clinches MAAA girls tennis title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IRONTON – North County had a six-year girls tennis drought to terminate, and had no interest in delaying the formality on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders maintained an unbeaten record, and clinched their first MAAA regular-season championship outright since going back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Requiring less than 45 minutes to achieve each of its five singles victories, North County calmly eased past Arcadia Valley 7-2 amid nearly perfect weather conditions.

With a 4-2 edge after two rounds of matches on three available courts, senior Julianna Farr and junior Hanna Politte sealed the outcome with identical 8-0 shutouts.

Katelynne Jones punctuated the afternoon with an 8-1 triumph over Grace Young, utilizing a number of well-placed drop shots and active defense to keep her opponent chasing.

Young turned aside three match points on serve to impose one extra game after trailing 7-0. Jones raced from one corner to the other for a dazzling backhand winner to highlight her win.