North County clinches MAAA girls tennis title

IRONTON – North County had a six-year girls tennis drought to terminate, and had no interest in delaying the formality on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders maintained an unbeaten record, and clinched their first MAAA regular-season championship outright since going back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.
Requiring less than 45 minutes to achieve each of its five singles victories, North County calmly eased past Arcadia Valley 7-2 amid nearly perfect weather conditions.
With a 4-2 edge after two rounds of matches on three available courts, senior Julianna Farr and junior Hanna Politte sealed the outcome with identical 8-0 shutouts.
Katelynne Jones punctuated the afternoon with an 8-1 triumph over Grace Young, utilizing a number of well-placed drop shots and active defense to keep her opponent chasing.
Young turned aside three match points on serve to impose one extra game after trailing 7-0. Jones raced from one corner to the other for a dazzling backhand winner to highlight her win.
North County (9-0, 7-0) entered this season with five returning varsity members, and the obvious rise of sophomore Lauren Politte caused a shuffle in the rankings that created an even deeper lineup.
The lone newcomer, freshman Lucy Pace, continued her steady play at the No. 5 level, using a potent first serve to handle junior Abby Misselhorn 8-0.
Even though Arcadia Valley (1-8, 1-5) was overpowered from the team perspective, senior and reigning all-conference standout Hannah Helvey delivered two solid wins.
Her 8-4 singles triumph over Lauren Politte ultimately hinged on the seventh game when the duel was square at 3-3. Politte erased two break points after double faulting at 30-40, but Helvey converted the third when a return drifted long.
Politte tried to escape from a love-40 situation two games later, and ripped a nice winner after drawing Helvey forward. But the next point, a grueling 35-shot rally, went to Helvey for a 6-3 lead.
Helvey pocketed a fourth straight game on serve to further extend the margin as Politte, who won their previous meeting 8-6, questioned a line call in frustration.
Farr and Jones did not surrender a game together in doubles action, and Pace worked alongside senior Emily Pruneau for an 8-1 decision.
Helvey and Young countered for the Lady Tigers with an 8-6 result at No. 1 doubles.
Pruneau added an 8-1 singles triumph for the Lady Raiders, who will pursue a perfect conference run against Fredericktown on Thursday.
Aniyah Graciano surprised Pruneau with an excellent scoring lob from the baseline at one juncture. Pruneau charged the net to reach a soft volley moments later, then darted across to deny a cross-court shot on the run with a forehand putaway.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Lauren Politte, 8-4
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Grace Young, 8-1
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-0
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Young (AV) def. L Politte/H Politte, 8-6
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 8-0
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Winnie/Graciano, 8-1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!