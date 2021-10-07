North County girls tennis team repeats district title

Lauren Politte instead delivered the latest of numerous season highlights by bouncing back against Whitaker, who topped her last week for the No. 1 conference singles crown.

Politte used low ground strokes and deep angles to keep her dangerous opponent pinned near the baseline, and was especially sharp during her service games while approaching the net.

She seized early momentum with two breaks in the first set, and never looked back, showing the poise that was integral in twice outlasting Whitaker just 24 hours apart during the regular season.

“I definitely had it on my mind all day, and couldn’t stop thinking about it. I was preparing myself to do what I had to do,” Politte said. “Everything was going my way for the most part, and I just stayed confident and consistent. That’s what got me through.”

Whitaker can still salvage a happy conclusion to her superb varsity career later this week. One victory in the individual sectional round can punch a ticket to the state tournament.

The Politte sisters know all about that experience after placing seventh last fall in state doubles. Pace and Jones are hoping to join them as a duo in Springfield this time around.