North County girls tennis team repeats district title

BONNE TERRE – North County tennis junior Lauren Politte relished the chance to have one more singles showdown against Potosi star Michelle Whitaker.
The fact that her dazzling performance on Wednesday clinched a second consecutive Class 1, District 2 championship for the Lady Raiders only made the occasion sweeter.
Politte calmly struck and sliced her way to a convincing 6-1, 6-2 triumph at the No. 1 singles level, giving North County a 5-2 overall outcome against the second-seeded Lady Trojans.
Lucy Pace, Hanna Politte and Kate Jones dominated – as they had done throughout perfect regular seasons – for their own straight-set victories after helping their squad earn a 2-1 doubles edge.
North County (16-0) will host the sectional and quarterfinal rounds at Engler Park in Farmington on Monday, facing Bishop DuBourg (9-8) and potentially Kennett (17-0).
Freshman Lani Elder paired with Tori Krebs to prevail 8-1 over Camille Skaggs and Mariah Coonce at No. 3 doubles, then topped Chloe Roach 6-1, 6-1 in singles play to get Potosi (9-7) on the scoreboard.
North County coach Courtney Stufflebean had the option of delaying a fourth clash this season between the best in the MAAA until later in the afternoon.
Lauren Politte instead delivered the latest of numerous season highlights by bouncing back against Whitaker, who topped her last week for the No. 1 conference singles crown.
Politte used low ground strokes and deep angles to keep her dangerous opponent pinned near the baseline, and was especially sharp during her service games while approaching the net.
She seized early momentum with two breaks in the first set, and never looked back, showing the poise that was integral in twice outlasting Whitaker just 24 hours apart during the regular season.
“I definitely had it on my mind all day, and couldn’t stop thinking about it. I was preparing myself to do what I had to do,” Politte said. “Everything was going my way for the most part, and I just stayed confident and consistent. That’s what got me through.”
Whitaker can still salvage a happy conclusion to her superb varsity career later this week. One victory in the individual sectional round can punch a ticket to the state tournament.
The Politte sisters know all about that experience after placing seventh last fall in state doubles. Pace and Jones are hoping to join them as a duo in Springfield this time around.
Hanna and Lauren started off Wednesday with an 8-2 win over Whitaker and first-year tennis player Kya Gibson. Pace and Jones quickly shut out Grace Laramore and Jessica Littrell.
Jones, one of two seniors in the North County lineup, was equally efficient during her No. 4 singles tilt, sinking Littrell without dropping a game.
Pace, who pushed Lauren Politte for the No. 1 position on the roster, used her effective serve and fluid movement with very few errors to ease past Laramore 6-1, 6-1.
“I’m very confident with our team,” Lauren Politte said. “You build on people who are better than you, so it’s definitely fun to play good competition. I’m excited about what’s next for us.”
The Potosi program has been on a steady climb under former North County boys tennis standout Danny Mueller, posting 60 dual victories over the past seven years.
The Lady Trojans persevered through a tough 5-4 semifinal over Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, but were simply overpowered by the talent and depth of North County.
The longtime rivals met on back-to-back days in the regular season for a pair of 6-3 team results, and the latest encounter likewise followed that pattern before ending abruptly through seven completed matches.
Hanna Politte surged to a No. 3 singles lead of 6-2, 2-0 in progress against Tori Krebs while Gibson built a 4-3 edge for Potosi against Camille Skaggs when the action concluded.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Michelle Whitaker 6-1, 6-2
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Grace Laramore 6-1, 6-1
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Jessica Littrell 6-0, 6-0
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Chloe Roach 6-1, 6-1
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Gibson 8-2
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Laramore/Littrell 8-0
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Skaggs/Coonce 8-1