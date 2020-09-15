North County takes over top spot in MAAA tennis

At No. 2 doubles, Jones converted a break chance with an overhead return, then served a clean final game alongside Farr in an 8-3 outcome against Kate Busenbark and Karmin Duncan.

Farmington (4-1, 3-1) looked to salvage the remaining doubles match, and briefly enjoyed a 5-4 lead achieved by Abigail Thurman and last-minute substitute Helen Griffin.

But the combination of Pace and Pruneau responded to take the next four games. Pace capped a key rally with a forehead winner from the sideline, and Pruneau sealed the 8-5 win with quick reaction at the net after three straight Pace serves went unreturned for a 40-love cushion.

The Lady Raiders would not fade once singles action began. Farr built the team lead to 4-0 with steady play throughout her 8-2 victory against Busenbark.

The No. 1 singles clash featured two players who catapulted returning all-conference teammates in the offseason to achieve that status.

Doty threatened multiple times to break Lauren Politte early on, but the North County sophomore held before pulling away to a comfortable 8-3 result.

Duncan was responsible for helping the Knights deny a potential team shutout. She won an impressive early point with a saving return of a lob with her back to opponent Hanna Politte.