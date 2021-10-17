North County takes state title, runner-up in doubles

They punched a ticket to the championship match Saturday morning by rolling 6-4, 6-3 past Avery Surber and Greta Larsen of Westminster Christian Academy.

“I think the thing that impressed me the most was the effort and heart that they played with the whole tournament,” Stufflebean said regarding both of her doubles teams. “You aren’t going to go to the state tournament and not have some sort of adversity, but they were able to overcome everything that was thrown at them.

“It was also amazing to see how they were able to adjust to every opponent that they faced. They saw a variety of tennis and adjusted enough while also staying true to what worked for them all year.”

The North County quartet was not alone in representing the MAAA in Springfield. The conference had its state profile elevated last fall when Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey placed fourth in singles.

Current Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker made her second journey into the Class 1 singles playoffs after missing out by one match as a junior.