North County takes state title, runner-up in doubles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte practiced their game all season across the net from teammates Lucy Pace and Kate Jones.
The top doubles pairings for the North County girls tennis program could have never known they were on a collision course with history, pushing each other to the apex of the state Class 1 mountain.
They tangled one final time for the most serious possible reward Saturday afternoon with their school already ensured of an unprecedented and even unimaginable 1-2 outcome.
The steady Politte sisters departed Cooper Tennis Complex as varsity partners for the last time before senior Hanna graduates this spring.
But after collecting medals for placing seventh together last season, they stamped a perfect 32-0 season with a magnificent upgrade to gold.
Sophomore Lucy Pace and senior partner Kate Jones were just a few points away from sending the all-North County title match to a third set super tiebreaker while chasing their own title dreams.
But their allies in team competition would not be denied. Lauren and Hanna celebrated a 6-3, 7-6 (5) triumph in appropriate hard-fought fashion.
“We had an amazing run this season as a team with a trip to the state quarterfinals, but this state tournament has been a fairy-tale ending and I am so happy for our girls,” North County coach Courtney Stufflebean said.
The former three-sport standout at rival Fredericktown and Division II basketball guard at Missouri S&T watched intently as her four star players slugged it out for state supremacy.
The Polittes served for the match after building a 5-2 advantage, but Pace and Jones countered with two service breaks in survival mode to level the score at 5-5 before each duo held at 6-6.
Pace and Jones grabbed a 3-1 edge during the ensuing tiebreak, or race to seven, but the sibling tandem answered by taking the next four points, and ultimately the title.
Lauren and Hanna nearly saw an unbeaten season and magical tournament run derailed before it ever gained traction in first-round action on Friday.
McKinley Hedges and Brynley Waters of Bolivar were in glorious position to score a resounding upset after taking the first set and jumping ahead 3-0 in the second.
The Politte sisters chipped away to get within 4-5, then turned aside three match points to somehow draw even and square the match two games and one service break later.
They emerged from the super tiebreaker to prevail 3-6, 7-5, 10-7, then tore through the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds without dropping a set.
Lauren and Hanna recovered from another rocky start in their second state match to win 7-5, 6-2 after opponents Kaitlyn Rindom and Maura Gottman of Palmyra grabbed an early 4-0 lead.
Momentum stayed with them at the semifinal stage. The Polittes captured six of the last eight games in the opening set Saturday morning and topped Riley Reeves and Riley Zimmerman of Clayton 6-4, 6-1.
The rise of the Pace/Jones pairing through the other side of the bracket was equally astonishing, since they had to completely regroup from a straight-set loss against Kennett in the team quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Their only other setbacks within a 29-3 runner-up campaign came against the eventual state champs wearing the same uniform, including a previous encounter in individual district play.
Jones was able to avenge a doubles loss to Notre Dame in last year’s four-hour and rain-delayed sectional meeting by teaming with Pace to bounce Megan Gullette and Amina Hussein 6-2, 6-4.
The relatively smooth path continued Friday with a 6-4, 6-1 rout against Isabella Mosley and Allison Schubert of Mt. Vernon, as Pace and Jones pocketed eight of the last nine games from an early 4-4 tie.
They punched a ticket to the championship match Saturday morning by rolling 6-4, 6-3 past Avery Surber and Greta Larsen of Westminster Christian Academy.
“I think the thing that impressed me the most was the effort and heart that they played with the whole tournament,” Stufflebean said regarding both of her doubles teams. “You aren’t going to go to the state tournament and not have some sort of adversity, but they were able to overcome everything that was thrown at them.
“It was also amazing to see how they were able to adjust to every opponent that they faced. They saw a variety of tennis and adjusted enough while also staying true to what worked for them all year.”
The North County quartet was not alone in representing the MAAA in Springfield. The conference had its state profile elevated last fall when Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey placed fourth in singles.
Current Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker made her second journey into the Class 1 singles playoffs after missing out by one match as a junior.
The reigning MAAA tournament champion suffered a heartbreaking 4-6, 6-1, 13-11 loss to Emma Neidig of Boonville during the opening round after storming back in the second set.
Whitaker responded with a convincing 6-0, 6-4 consolation victory over Abigail Overbay of Harrisonville before being eliminated in a competitive 6-3, 6-3 battle with Kennett star Anelle Harris.
Potosi coach Danny Mueller lauded the career and leadership of Whitaker that included more than 100 combined singles and doubles wins.
“I told her that I will forever be grateful for the path she has shown is possible, proof that a girl from Potosi can compete with the best in the state,” said Mueller, who believes her example created a foundation for future players as Potosi seeks its first district team title.
As for North County, Jones will also graduate in May, leaving Pace and Lauren Politte needing new partners. Should they be paired together, another deep postseason run seems inevitable.