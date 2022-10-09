Politte, Pace, AV pairing punch state tickets

POTOSI – After making a remarkable Class 1 tennis playoff run to the state final last year on opposing doubles pairings, Lauren Politte and Lucy Pace of North County are now in pursuit of singles gold.

The Lady Raiders will be represented this week at the Class 1 tournament by their two best players after both coasted to sectional victories on Saturday.

Politte dispatched Mia Steighorst of Windsor 6-1, 6-0 and Pace topped Emma Peper of Lutheran South 6-0, 6-2 in their final step to reach Springfield.

Arcadia Valley will also send its strongest doubles pairing to state after seniors Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Skyler Rosvall and Carmen Peterson of Windsor.

Politte and Pace will occupy opposite sides of the upcoming state bracket, which commences with first-round action on Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex.

They have each lost just once this season in singles play. Pace topped Politte head to head in Kennett, but the senior answered in a district title rematch.

Politte has cemented her third state appearance. She won the doubles title with sister Hanna Politte last fall after they took seventh the previous year.

North County also remains alive in the Class 1 team playoffs, and carries a 16-0 record into a sectional clash with Lutheran South on Monday morning at Westminster Christian Academy.

Kennett and Bishop DuBourg meet in the simultaneous sectional. The two winners will then square off in the quarterfinals later Monday.

Glanzer and Lara are the first Lady Tigers to seal a state tournament berth since 2021 graduate Hannah Helvey placed fourth as a singles medalist.

Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley of Saxony Lutheran also advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 doubles victory over Lutheran South duo Lillian Soetaert and Elise Hoehner.