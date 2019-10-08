POTOSI – Molly Hamby and Michelle Whitaker each won first-set tiebreakers on Tuesday to help the Potosi girls tennis team reach the Class 1, District 2 championship round.
Kennedy Coleman was responsible to two victories after getting some valuable time to rest a sprained ankle, and the Lady Trojans topped North County for the third time this season 5-2.
Whitaker closed out Juli Farr 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 after a competitive opening stanza, and Hamby edged Emily Pruneau 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2 after taking her first set by the minimum two points.
Coleman added 6-4, 6-4 result against Katelynne Jones in a battle of first-year varsity players at the No. 5 rankings, and Taylor Campbell rallied past Lauren Politte 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Potosi (14-1) needed four singles wins after North County (8-6) threatened to sweep the doubles stage.
Farr teamed with Nicole Martin for a 8-4 triumph over Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey, and Lauren Politte worked alongside Hanna Politte to thrive by an identical score over Emily Missey and Campbell.
But the Lady Trojans salvaged a key match when Coleman and Hamby outlasted Jones and Pruneau 8-6. Potosi will travel to Cape Girardeau and face top seed Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Juli Farr 7-6 (7-2), 6-1
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Lauren Politte 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Katelynne Jones 6-4, 6-4
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Emily Pruneau 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2
Doubles Results:
1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Whitaker/Hornsey 8-4
2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Missey/Campbell 8-4
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Jones/Pruneau 8-6
Cape Central 5, Farmington 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Maria Seidu-Sofo, Emily Ford and Megan Maxton scored singles victories on Tuesday as top-seeded Cape Central eliminated Farmington 5-1 from Class 2, District 1 action.
The Lady Tigers (18-2) also captured two of three doubles contests before dropping only three games in the abbreviated singles portion of the duel.
Kate Busenbark and Meghan Roberts combined to win their No. 3 doubles match 8-6 for the Farmington (9-6).
Individual district brackets will be contested later this week.
Singles Results:
2. Maria Seidu-Sofo (CC) def. Susan Rippee 6-0, 6-1
3. Emily Ford (CC) def. Karmin Duncan 6-1, 6-0
5. Megan Maxton (CC) def. Olivia Busse 6-1, 6-0
Doubles Results:
1. Kellum/Seidu-Sofu (CC) def. Waddell/Duncan 8-3
2. Ford/Maxton (CC) def. Rippee/Doty 8-4
3. Busenbark/Roberts (FA) def. Sobti/Brazel 8-6
