Potosi Tennis

Kennedy Coleman prepares to serve for Potosi during a singles match at the MAAA conference girls tennis tournament on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Farmington. 

 Matt King, Daily Journal

POTOSI – Molly Hamby and Michelle Whitaker each won first-set tiebreakers on Tuesday to help the Potosi girls tennis team reach the Class 1, District 2 championship round.

Kennedy Coleman was responsible to two victories after getting some valuable time to rest a sprained ankle, and the Lady Trojans topped North County for the third time this season 5-2.

Whitaker closed out Juli Farr 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 after a competitive opening stanza, and Hamby edged Emily Pruneau 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2 after taking her first set by the minimum two points.

Coleman added 6-4, 6-4 result against Katelynne Jones in a battle of first-year varsity players at the No. 5 rankings, and Taylor Campbell rallied past Lauren Politte 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Potosi (14-1) needed four singles wins after North County (8-6) threatened to sweep the doubles stage.

Farr teamed with Nicole Martin for a 8-4 triumph over Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey, and Lauren Politte worked alongside Hanna Politte to thrive by an identical score over Emily Missey and Campbell.

But the Lady Trojans salvaged a key match when Coleman and Hamby outlasted Jones and Pruneau 8-6. Potosi will travel to Cape Girardeau and face top seed Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Singles Results:

1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Juli Farr 7-6 (7-2), 6-1

3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Lauren Politte 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Katelynne Jones 6-4, 6-4

6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Emily Pruneau 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2

Doubles Results:

1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Whitaker/Hornsey 8-4

2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Missey/Campbell 8-4

3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Jones/Pruneau 8-6

Cape Central 5, Farmington 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Maria Seidu-Sofo, Emily Ford and Megan Maxton scored singles victories on Tuesday as top-seeded Cape Central eliminated Farmington 5-1 from Class 2, District 1 action.

The Lady Tigers (18-2) also captured two of three doubles contests before dropping only three games in the abbreviated singles portion of the duel.

Kate Busenbark and Meghan Roberts combined to win their No. 3 doubles match 8-6 for the Farmington (9-6).

Individual district brackets will be contested later this week.

Singles Results:

2. Maria Seidu-Sofo (CC) def. Susan Rippee 6-0, 6-1

3. Emily Ford (CC) def. Karmin Duncan 6-1, 6-0

5. Megan Maxton (CC) def. Olivia Busse 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Kellum/Seidu-Sofu (CC) def. Waddell/Duncan 8-3

2. Ford/Maxton (CC) def. Rippee/Doty 8-4

3. Busenbark/Roberts (FA) def. Sobti/Brazel 8-6

