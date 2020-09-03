Potosi tennis opener suspended by rain

POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker became a sophomore breakout star last fall while helping the Potosi girls tennis team capture its first MAAA conference title in 31 years.
The former Class 1 state qualifier entered her junior season under odd circumstances Wednesday, but still salvaged a positive outcome alongside new doubles partner Sarah Hornsey.
The Lady Trojans attempted for a second straight afternoon to sidestep inclement weather, but their debut clash against St. Pius was ultimately suspended due to saturated courts.
St. Pius leads 2-1 following a pair of convincing doubles victories as players moved about with measured caution and paused at times to shake excess moisture from a ball before serving.
The teams waited patiently through steady sprinkles for about 45 minutes before warming up, and battled for about an hour before finally conceding as the rain slightly intensified.
The delayed singles phase will be made up in three weeks as St. Pius hosts the already scheduled second meeting between the programs.
Potosi returns exactly half of last year’s starting varsity six, and needed a confident answer from its two most skilled individuals to avoid sustaining a doubles sweep.
Sophia Stolzer and Caroline Kurzweil instantly broke the opening service game of Whitaker, and built leads of 4-1 and 5-2 for the Lancers at the No. 1 ranking.
But their Potosi opponents were able to extend more rallies as the action continued, and soon drew even. Whitaker and Hornsey closed consecutive service games with forceful aces for a 7-6 edge.
An alert volley down the middle by Hornsey presented an initial match point, but Kurzweil saved that break chance to prolong the action off an unforced error.
Whitaker would convert a subsequent break point, however, on a baseline return that skipped twice off the slick surface before being reached and sealed a 9-7 triumph.
Stolzer and Whitaker were slated to square off in the No. 1 singles match.
Molly Hamby jumped three spots in the Potosi singles rankings compared to last fall, but struggled to generate early momentum with fellow senior and varsity newcomer Emma Hoffmann.
Sofia Keene and Isabella Barbagallo seemed undeterred by the conditions, and rolled to an 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles after taking six of the first seven games.
Brook Pesek and Savannah Kraus added an 8-1 decision for St. Pius against freshman Tori Krebs and sophomore Jessica Littrell.
