Potosi tennis opener suspended by rain

POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker became a sophomore breakout star last fall while helping the Potosi girls tennis team capture its first MAAA conference title in 31 years.

The former Class 1 state qualifier entered her junior season under odd circumstances Wednesday, but still salvaged a positive outcome alongside new doubles partner Sarah Hornsey.

The Lady Trojans attempted for a second straight afternoon to sidestep inclement weather, but their debut clash against St. Pius was ultimately suspended due to saturated courts.

St. Pius leads 2-1 following a pair of convincing doubles victories as players moved about with measured caution and paused at times to shake excess moisture from a ball before serving.

The teams waited patiently through steady sprinkles for about 45 minutes before warming up, and battled for about an hour before finally conceding as the rain slightly intensified.

The delayed singles phase will be made up in three weeks as St. Pius hosts the already scheduled second meeting between the programs.

Potosi returns exactly half of last year’s starting varsity six, and needed a confident answer from its two most skilled individuals to avoid sustaining a doubles sweep.