Raiders stop long tennis drought against Knights

BONNE TERRE – Peyton Cheek and Dreston Hoffman were in kindergarten when the North County boys tennis program last celebrated a victorious duel against Farmington.

But when the senior No. 1 pairing overcame a blown four-game lead to punctuate a doubles sweep on Wednesday, the Raiders were firmly on target to finally break through.

North County followed by taking five of six singles clashes, and snapped an 11-year and 17-event losing trend to the rival Knights with an emphatic 8-1 triumph at home.

Asher Stevens defeated Jackson Bauer 8-2, and Drew Christopher topped Trey McKinney 8-4 to help the more experienced Raiders clinch with four matches still left to complete.

North County (3-0) teased a shutout when Cheek, Evan Veach and Talon Colby prevailed in subsequent action, but junior Wyatt Bach salvaged a favorable 8-5 result for Farmington (2-5).

Hoffman achieved a needed break with an overhead smash after receiving consecutive double faults by Bach, then served his way out of three more match points at 0-40.

Bach sighed in frustration when an awkward underhand lob landed between himself and the baseline, but came back to secure the winning break as Hoffman sent two returns long.

The rest of the proceedings belonged the Raiders. Veach and Stevens claimed the first three games of their No. 2 doubles match, and put the pairing of Cole Wofford and Bauer away 8-2.

Colby and Christopher closed strong for 8-3 victory, seizing five of the last six games after Jack Williams and Trey McKenney had battled through five deuces to break within 3-2.

The most entertaining battle of the day concluded about 20 minutes later. Cheek and Hoffman were forced to work perhaps longer than previously anticipated for a 9-7 outcome.

They controlled a majority of net points while building a 5-1 lead, but encountered several unforced errors as a steady breeze shortened rallies and pushed returns either wide or long.

Bach ripped a key winner down the line on a returned serve, and joined Brenneke in surging back to even at 6-6. They dodged match point as a Brenneke return kicked off the tape and glanced off Hoffman.

Hoffman, who answered with quick reaction on a backhand volley at the net, delivered a solid service game to regain an 8-7 edge while Cheek handled a bulk of the baseline returns.

The No. 1 Farmington duo could not retaliate to coax a tiebreaker, however, and a double fault and sailed return set the Raiders up with triple match point for a 3-0 overall advantage.

Cheek outlasted Brenneke during numerous ground stroke exchanges, and chased down a nifty drop shot for an even better charging cross-court pass during the final game of an 8-4 singles triumph.

Veach used his aggressive first serve to stay slightly ahead of Wofford, and consistently pushed his opponent beyond the baseline with deep forehand placement to eventually win 8-5.

Colby approached the precipice on sealing his victory at 7-4 after dealing back-to-back love service games, but Williams defended down the stretch to capture the next three games.

The North County senior regrouped to hold serve on his next opportunity, landing a key forehand winner at the net, and emerged with a final break to hold on 9-7.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-4

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-5

3. Evan Veach (NC) def. Cole Wofford, 8-5

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-2

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Jack Williams, 9-7

6. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Trey McKenney, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Brenneke/Bach, 9-7

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Wofford/Bauer, 8-2

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Williams/McKenney, 8-3

