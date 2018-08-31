FARMINGTON – Singles play opened a home conference tennis duel Thursday between Farmington and visiting Fredericktown in the hope of avoiding threatening weather.
The Knights still rained down enough favorable points to clinch the final outcome before moving into the doubles portion, and swept those subsequent matches for an 8-1 triumph.
Mary Kate Burcham prevailed in a competitive 9-7 result over Victoria Peppers at the No. 2 ranking, and Farmington (2-0, 2-0) picked up singles shutouts from Rebekah Kimpel and Emmaline Waddell.
Abby Jent and Burcham coasted through the top doubles match without dropping a game.
Taylor Starkey bolstered an early case for all-MAAA consideration during her No. 1 singles encounter, posting an impressive 8-0 shutout that gave Fredericktown (1-2, 1-1) its lone win.
Singles Results:
1. Taylor Starkey (FR) def. Abby Jent, 8-0
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Victoria Peppers, 9-7
3. Virginia Lugo (FA) def. Liz Hinkle, 8-5
4. Rebekah Kimpel (FA) def. Alexia Pogue, 8-0
5. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-1
6. Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. Starkey/Peppers, 8-0
2. Lugo/Kimpel (FA) def. Hinkle/Pogue, 8-1
3. Gilliam/Waddell (FA) def. Alyssa Pierson/Skylar Hanner, 8-2
North County 7, Arcadia Valley 2
BONNE TERRE – Megan Matlock used a late service break to edge Ashley Theros 9-7, and Macey Montgomery topped Jadelynn Winner in a tiebreak to help North County beat Arcadia Valley 7-2.
Nicole Martin picked up another singles win, and the Lady Raiders (1-1, 1-1) claimed both doubles contests after the Lady Tigers (0-2, 0-1) forfeited two matches with just five available players.
Sidney Tyndall moved past Jamie Ohara 8-6 at the No. 1 singles level, and Faith Sasser added an 8-5 decision for Arcadia Valley.
Singles Results:
1. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Jamie Ohara, 8-6
2. Megan Matlock (NC) def. Ashley Theros, 9-7
3. Nicole Martin (NC) def. Kaila Keith, 8-4
4. Faith Sasser (AV) def. Madison Reed, 8-5
5. Macey Montgomery (NC) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 9-8 (7-4)
6. Mackenzie Wooldridge (NC) won by forfeit
Doubles Results:
1. Ohara/Matlock (NC) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-3
2. Martin/Reed (NC) def. Keith/Sasser, 8-5
3. Montgomery/Wooldridge (NC) won by forfeit
VOLLEYBALL
Kingston 2, Bourbon 1
BOURBON, Mo. – Sophomore hitter Jerzie Ware connected for 10 kills, and the Kingston volleyball team earned its first victory of the season on Thursday night.
Chloe McCoy served 11 points and made nine digs as the Lady Cougars seized control of the third set and defeated Bourbon 16-25, 25-21, 25-17.
MaKenzey Boyer knocked down five kills and brought up nine digs for Kingston (1-2).
Valley 2, St. Paul 1
FARMINGTON – Mariah Buxton served four aces among 10 points, and supplied three digs to help Valley secure a 25-15, 11-25, 25-16 triumph at St. Paul.
Felisha Stewart landed five kills, and Emma Bradley totaled five digs to lead the Lady Vikings (1-2). Liz Morris contributed a team-high four blocks with three kills.
Jalynn dished out seven assists while notching two aces on 10 points, and Molly Comfort finished with five assists in the win.
Central 2, Valle Catholic 0
PARK HILLS – Sophomore Liberty Coleman powered down seven kills, and Central claimed its second victory of the week by handling Valle Catholic 25-18, 25-17.
Callie Thurston made a team-high eight digs while spiking four kills, and fellow senior Hannah Stewart produced a team-high nine assists for the Lady Rebels (2-1).
Kaley Kimball equaled Stewart with three kills apiece, and Avery Norris made six assists.
Valle Catholic (0-2) competed again without three injured players – including all-state hitter Lainey Bauman – after graduating five starters from a state third-place finisher.
Brooke Viox shined on the back row with 10 digs and 12 receptions for the Lady Warriors. Riley Siebert added thee kills, and Rachel Loida collected three assists.
Taylor Zerwig served seven points and added eight digs while Mia Weiler and Sam Loida kept alive six digs in the road loss.
Farmington 2, Festus 0
FARMINGTON – Senior Jesse Miller dominated in multiple roles with 14 kills, 10 digs and seven assists, and Farmington topped Festus 25-23, 25-19 after squeaking by in the opening game.
Blair Busenbark led defensively with 15 digs, and sent down six kills for the Knights (2-0) ahead of their tough weekend tournament trip to Edwardsville, Ill.
Jenna Nguyen and Macey Pauls contributed 12 digs each, and Sarah Bauer accounted for 12 assists.
Arcadia Valley 2, Lesterville 0
IRONTON – Maddie DeMent controlled the net to compile nine kills and five blocks plus seven digs overall as Arcadia Valley capped an unbeaten opening week.
Senior setter Macey Browers totaled 22 assists, seven points and four digs, and Gracee Smith had five kills, seven points and four digs in a 25-9, 25-17 dismantling of visiting Lesterville.
Josie Landrum posted four kills, four digs and a block, while libero Katie Whited chipped in six digs with six points for the Lady Tigers (3-0).
St. Clair 2, Potosi 1
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Carley Hampton delivered four kills and four digs for Potosi, which lost steam in game three as St. Clair prevailed 23-25, 25-23, 25-13 at home.
Gracey Allison provided three blocks, and equaled both Olivia Coleman and Hampton by serving two aces apiece for the Lady Trojans (1-2).
Cameryn Yount made five assists, and Coleman added three digs with two kills.
Herculaneum 2, West County 1
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Junior setter Kylie Newhouse had a highly productive match with 19 assists, 20 service points and eight digs, and West County seized command of the opening game.
Dori McRaven knocked down 10 kills and aided the defensive push with three blocks and four digs, but Herculaneum bounced back to outlast the Lady Bulldogs 15-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Makenzie Simily added her own balanced performance with nine kills, 11 digs and eight points, and Ivy Meinershagen was busy in the back row with 18 digs while serving three aces.
Haylee Watson notched a team-high 19 digs along with seven points, and Kaitlin Spivey equaled Meinershagen with 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs (1-1).
Cheyenne Young added three kills with three blocks, and Jordan Stevens chipped in two kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
Fleet Feet Kickoff Classic
ARNOLD, Mo. – The Farmington cross country program swept the boys and girls varsity divisions among seven schools Thursday in the Fleet Feet Kickoff Classic at Arnold Park.
Thomas Lee (11:01) placed second only to Jared Neikirk of Cape Central, and six Knights ran within the top 11 during the two-mile boys race.
Collin Holifield (11:39) was sixth overall, trailed by teammates Alex Green (11:43), Ryder Hunt (11:49), Bryan Contreras (11:50) and Gage Deblois (11:57).
Natasja Hafner (13:14), Kassandra Ramos (13:19), Breanna Mathes (13:29) and Kristina Ramos (13:32) were fifth through eighth, respectively, for the Farmington girls. Ella Moriarty (14:12) completed their team score in 12th spot.
Arcadia Valley was paced in each division by Josiah Lantz (12:21) and Erica Standefer (14:07).
