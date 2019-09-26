Farmington 5, Windsor 4
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Olivia Busse and Kate Busenbark shored up the lower portion of the singles rankings with important 8-0 shutouts for the Farmington girls tennis team on Thursday.
Emmaline Waddell earned an equally crucial 8-5 triumph at the No. 1 level, and the Knights escaped a tough battle at Windsor with a final 5-4 edge.
Farmington (7-3) nearly faced a 3-0 deficit as the doubles phase concluded, but Meghan Roberts paired with Busse to prevail 9-7 on the strength of a late service break.
Abigail Doty gave the Knights another of their four singles wins in 8-2 fashion.
Alyssa Weisner earned an 8-0 shutout for Windsor.
Singles Results:
1. Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Mackenzie Sowa, 8-5
2. Bailey Anderson (W) def. Susan Rippee, 8-3
3. Alyssa Weisner (W) def. Karmin Duncan, 8-0
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Mackenzie Lamkins, 8-2
5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kiley Gordon, 8-0
6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Madison Chaney, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Anderson/Weisner (W) def. Waddell/Duncan, 8-6
2. Sowa/Lamkins (W) def. Rippee/Doty, 8-5
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Cope/Schodroski, 9-7
North County 7, Fredericktown 2
FREDERICKTOWN – North County rolled through double play without a stumble, and scored a 7-2 victory over Fredericktown in conference action.
Lauren Politte played alongside Hanna Politte, and Katelynne Jones joined Emily Pruneau for identical 8-2 triumphs in a strong start for the Lady Raiders (7-3, 5-2).
Juli Farr earned a sound 8-1 result atop the singles lineup, while Lauren Politte, Hanna Politte and Jones were two-time winners on the day.
Bailey White prevailed 8-5 at No. 6 singles, and Skylar Hennen picked up a forfeit for the Lady Blackcats (0-7, 0-10).
Singles Results:
1. Juli Farr (NC) def. Liz Hinkle, 8-1
2. Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Nicole Martin, forfeit
3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-6
4. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-2
5. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Alyssa Pierson, 8-1
6. Bailey White (FR) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Hinkle/Hennen, 8-5
2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Rehkop/McClellan, 8-2
3. Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Pierson/White, 8-2
Potosi 8, Arcadia Valley 1
IRONTON – Potosi took the first step toward building a new win streak, and clinched a share of the MAAA regular-season title by defeating Arcadia Valley 8-1.
The Lady Trojans (10-1, 6-0) received a couple of unblemished 8-0 results from No. 3 singles player Taylor Campbell and No. 3 doubles pairing Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby.
Emily Missey, Sarah Hornsey, Coleman and Hamby also won their respective singles contests after Potosi completed a doubles sweep.
Hannah Helvey topped Michelle Whitaker at No. 1 singles in favor of Arcadia Valley (3-8, 1-5).
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-1
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Sydney Tyndall, 8-1
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-2
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-5
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Helvey/Tyndall, 8-5
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Keith/Winnie, 8-1
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Graciano/Misselhorn, 8-0
SOFTBALL
North County 15, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Kennedy Kohler finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored from the leadoff spot, and the North County softball routed Fredericktown 15-0 in four innings.
Cheyenne Dickens highlighted a seven-run third with a two-RBI double, and went 2-for-3 with three RBI overall. She pitched three hitless innings with two walks and three strikeouts for the win.
North County (15-5) jumped ahead 3-0 in the opening frame on consecutive RBI hits from Emma Becker, Kiersdan Davis and Emma Keen against Lady Blackcats starter Trista Wagganer.
Jill Wruck matched Keen by going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Becker singled twice in four plate appearances, while Zoey Cheek, Taijza Lawless and Emilie Morgan had one hit apiece.
Fredericktown (5-8) committed three costly errors, but shortstop Mackenzie McMinn made a couple of excellent stops in the hole while third baseman Trista Thompson recorded five challenging assists.
North County delivered its own defensive brilliance in the second as Kohler sprawled to stop a ground ball up the middle, then flipped to Emilie Morgan to turn a double play.
Brianna Morgan fanned two batters after allowing a single to Alivia Clark in the Fredericktown fourth, and capped the combined shutout in relief.
The Lady Blackcats have lost seven in a row.
VOLLEYBALL
Central 2, Bismarck 0
PARK HILLS – Kaley Kimball controlled the net with six blocks, including two solos, and recorded six kills to help Central roll past Bismarck 25-13, 25-5 on Thursday.
Avery Norris also knocked down six kills, and made seven assists for the Lady Rebels (12-2-2), who face West County, Ste. Genevieve and North County ahead of the Perryville Tournament next week.
Addi Casey distributed six assists and equaled Jessica Hulsey with two digs in the win.
Arcadia Valley 2, Jefferson 0
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley blistered visiting Jefferson in the opening set, and avoided a letdown in game two while claiming a 25-9, 25-23 on Thursday.
Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss served a match-high 13 points while totaling eight assists and six digs for the Lady Tigers (15-4) against their potential district opponent.
Maddie DeMent spiked 11 kills, and added a block with seven digs defensively. Kirsten Day provided four kills and one block.
Katie Whited led AV with 12 digs, and Gracee Smith compiled five kills, seven assists, four digs and 12 service points.
