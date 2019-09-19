FARMINGTON – Senior Emmaline Waddell picked up her first No. 1 singles win, and the Farmington girls tennis team scored an impressive 9-0 shutout of district rival Poplar Bluff on Wednesday.
Susan Rippee and Karmin Duncan added 8-2 results to equal the margin established by Waddell, and Abigail Doty rolled 8-1 for the Knights (5-2).
Kate Busenbark and Megan Roberts prevailed in convincing fashion as both moved up one spot in the Farmington singles rankings.
Rippee and Doty combined forces for an 8-0 doubles victory. Waddell and Duncan held off Clarissa Varner and Simone Anders in a hard-fought tiebreaker.
Singles Results:
1. Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Clarissa Varner, 8-2
2. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Simone Anders, 8-2
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Caitlin Dollins, 8-2
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Isabella Sifford, 8-1
5. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sabrina Hurst, 8-4
6. Meghan Roberts (FA) def. Demi Wisdom, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Waddell/Duncan (FA) def. Varner/Anders, 9-8 (7-4)
2. Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Dollins/Sifford, 8-0
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Hurst/Wisdom, 8-1
Windsor 5, Fredericktown 4
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Mackenzie Sowa, Bailey Anderson and Mackenzie Lamkins triumphed in two assigned matches, and Windsor edged Fredericktown 5-4 as both teams sought their first victory.
The lower half of the singles rankings favored the Lady Blackcats (0-7) with Maddie McClellan, Alyssa Pierson and Bailey White earning comfortable winning margins.
Pierson and White added an 8-4 doubles result. The host Lady Owls pulled through in a pivotal No. 2 doubles tiebreaker.
Singles Results:
1. Mackenzie Sowa (W) def. Liz Hinkle, 8-4
2. Bailey Anderson (W) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-5
3. Mackenzie Lamkins (W) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-3
4. Maddie McClellan (FR) def. Mackenzie Cope, 8-3
5. Alyssa Pierson (FR) def. Kiley Gordon, 8-2
6. Bailey White (FR) def. Jade Allen, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Sowa/Anderson (W) def. Hinkle/Hennen, 9-7
2. Lamkins/Schodroski (W) def. Rehkop/McClellan, 9-8 (7-3)
3. Pierson/White (FR) def. Allen/Chaney, 8-4
SOFTBALL
Farmington 7, Jackson 3
JACKSON, Mo. – Jocelyn Cunningham pitched seven strong innings, and the Farmington softball team defeated Jackson 7-3 on Wednesday for its first SEMO Conference victory.
Abby Vaugh singled, stole three bases and scored three runs for the Knights (7-5, 1-2), who extended an early 2-1 lead with three runs in the third.
Abby Robbins and Angelia Davis each provided a single with two RBI, and Bralea McClain notched a two-run double. Farmington added two tallies in the seventh after Jackson closed to within 5-3.
Cunningham allowed two earned runs on seven hits while securing her fourth complete-game win over her last five starts. She posted three strikeouts with no walks.
McKennah Wallace added sacrifice fly RBI, Courtney Swink and Hannah Wood contributed singles, and Makaila Leask stole two bases to bolster Farmington.
Notre Dame 14, North County 9
BONNE TERRE – Notre Dame exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning, and collected 20 hits overall while handing North County its first conference loss 14-9 on Wednesday.
Freshman Ainsley Burnett launched a two-run homer, and doubled three times while going 4-for-5 overall. Hailey Burnett finished 4-for-4 with three RBI.
Notre Dame (11-1, 3-0) put seven consecutive batters on base with two outs to chase opposing hurler Kiersdan Davis, and surged to a 10-3 advantage.
North County (4-1, 11-4) had never scored more than two runs in 14 previous meetings against the Bulldogs, but surpassed that total by the third inning.
Brianna Morgan legged out an infield hit, and Kennedy Kohler followed with a double. Emma Keen ripped a go-ahead, two-run single, and Emilie Morgan singled to make it 3-1.
Emma Becker homered for the third consecutive game to spark a four-run sixth by the Lady Raiders. Keen added her second double to continue a stretch of five straight hits.
Emilie Morgan kept rally going, and Jill Wruck collected her second RBI single of the game to bring the host team within 12-9 and oust pitcher Hailey Kutz.
Brittany Porter entered to retire all four batters faced for the save. Riley Burger and Grace Lemons bolstered Notre Dame by going 3-for-4, and catcher Kirsten Barwick doubled twice.
Davis and Kohler were each 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Pius 2, Farmington 0
FARMINGTON – St. Pius rode a steady supply of blistering line kills from the left side during a 25-21, 25-23 road victory at Farmington on Wednesday evening.
The Lancers overcame four service errors and two lost points on miscommunication in game two, and secured the win on a return that danced off the net and trickled over.
Alyssa Wilson totaled six kills with seven assists, and put Farmington ahead 23-22 in game two with her final termination after libero Bridget Bone saved the rally twice.
St. Pius claimed the next three points, moving back to the lead on a hitting error.
Lauren Bishop added five kills for the Knights (3-10-3), and landed back-to-back swings with Wilson before an ace from Jelena Gray created a 16-8 advantage in game one.
But the eight-point margin soon evaporated amid some errant passes, and the Lancers’ defense began to thrive in court coverage during a 13-4 run.
Bone paced Farmington with 14 digs overall, and Sophie Pullen made eight assists.
De Soto 2, Ste. Genevieve 0
DE SOTO, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve adjusted its lineup on Wednesday night, but could not keep pace during a 25-19, 25-19 loss against De Soto.
Marysa Flieg registered a team-high seven kills in defeat. Ella Reed added four kills and Julia McKlin had three more as Ste. Genevieve (2-5-3) played without usual setter Brittney Kreitler.
Maci Reynolds shifted to that role and finished with 11 assists, while Maya Watts dished out six.
