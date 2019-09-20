BONNE TERRE – Juli Farr and Nicole Martin were able to flip the No. 1 doubles match into the column of North County, which topped Farmington 5-4 and avenged an earlier conference loss.
Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte claimed an 8-6 victory while Farr and Martin rolled 8-3, giving the Lady Raiders a doubles edge before the six singles contest were split evenly.
Farr outlasted Emmaline Waddell, Martin got past Susan Rippee and Lauren Politte did not drop a game as North County (4-3, 3-2) controlled the top half of the singles rankings.
Abigail Doty recorded a shutout of her own while teammates Olivia Busse and Kate Busenbark won handily for Farmington (5-3, 3-2).
The Knights also picked up an 8-6 doubles victory from Busse and Meghan Roberts.
Singles Results:
1. Juli Farr (NC) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-5
2. Nicole Martin (NC) def. Susan Rippee, 8-4
3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Karmin Duncan, 8-0
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Hanna Politte, 8-0
5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Katelynne Jones, 8-3
6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Waddell/Duncan, 8-3
2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Rippee/Doty, 8-6
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Jones/Pruneau, 8-6
Potosi 6, Fredericktown 3
FREDERICKTOWN – Potosi was tested at the visiting team at Fredericktown, but emerged safely with a 6-3 outcome to increase its lead in the MAAA standings.
Potosi (8-0, 5-0) is currently ahead of North County and Farmington by two in the win column with three conference duels remaining.
Three matches were decided by 8-6 final margins, with two tilting in favor of Molly Hamby both at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles partner Kennedy Coleman.
Michelle Whitaker topped Liz Hinkle, Sarah Hornsey beat Maddie McClellan and Coleman dispatched Alyssa Pierson to bolster the Lady Trojans.
Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell won in doubles play before falling as singles against Skylar Hennen and Sophia Rekhop, respectively.
Hinkle and Hennen claimed the No. 1 doubles clash, 8-4, for Fredericktown (0-5, 0-8) against Whitaker and Hornsey.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Liz Hinkle, 8-2
2. Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Emily Missey, 8-4
3. Sophia Rehkop (FR) def. Taylor Campbell, 8-6
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-5
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Alyssa Pierson, 8-0
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Bailey White, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Hinkle/Hennen (FR) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Rehkop/McClellan, 8-1
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Pierson/White, 8-6
Arcadia Valley 5, Dexter 4
DEXTER, Mo. – Kalia Keith and Jadelynn Winnie scored a crucial late service break during their No. 2 doubles match, and helped Arcadia Valley land a big 5-4 victory at Dexter.
Sidney Tyndall asserted her will in an 8-0 shutout, and Hannah Helvey prevailed 8-4 for the Lady Tigers after they combined for an 8-2 doubles win.
Winnie further tipped the balance toward Arcadia Valley (3-6) in a decisive 8-1 decision.
Julianna Rivera and Maci Comfort each won two matches for Dexter.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Courtney Northcutt, 8-4
2. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Kyla Propst, 8-0
3. Jaden Cato (D) def. Kalia Keith, 8-5
4. Jadelynn Winnie (AV) def. Makenna Rodgers, 8-1
5. Julianna Rivera (D) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-1
6. Maci Comfort (D) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Northcutt/Propst, 8-2
2. Keith/Winnie (AV) def. Cato/Rodgers, 9-7
3. Rivera/Comfort (D) def. Graciano/Misselhorn, 8-1
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 2, Saxony Lutheran 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Rachel Loida served 12 points with three aces, and distributed 15 assists on Thursday night as Valle Catholic dominated visiting Saxony Lutheran 25-11, 25-13.
Riley Siebert returned to the front row to equal Ella Bertram with a team-high five kills, and Hailey Weibrecht knocked down four more for the Lady Warriors (2-3).
Brooke Viox compiled eight digs, 10 points and seven serve receptions while Taylor Zerwig and Loida each collected four digs.
Fredericktown 2, West County 0
FREDERICKTOWN – A superior attacking presence set the early tone as Fredericktown earned a 25-16, 25-22 home triumph over West County.
Makenzie Simily connected for six kills, and Dori McRaven added five in defeat for the Lady Bulldogs. Madalyn Herrera and Makenzie Roever matched McRaven and Simily with nine digs each.
West County (4-1) suffered from 10 hitting errors. Chloe Young chipped in four kills, Kylie Newhouse made 15 assists and Peyten Blair brought up eight digs.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 17, Fredericktown 1
FREDERICKTOWN – Jocelyn Cunningham collected two RBI on a triple during a five-run first inning, and Farmington continued to hammer the softball for seven more tallies in the second.
Alayna Resinger finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and Haleigh Gross was 1-for-1 while crossing the plate three times off the bench Thursday in a 17-1 rout of Fredericktown.
Abby Robbins faced the minimum through her first 10 batters, and allowed just an unearned run on two hits while striking out two for the four-inning win.
Courtney Swink went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and sparked the initial rally for Farmington (8-5) ahead of six consecutive two-out hits against opposing hurler Kiley Elders.
Singles by McKennah Wallace and Roberts set the tone for the second frame before Fredericktown (5-2) committed four of its seven defensive errors.
Robbins provided three hits with two runs scored, and second baseman Makaila Leask reached base all four times on single and three walks in the victory. Abby Vaugh added two hits.
Leask turned a double play with shortstop Angelia Davis in the bottom of the third inning after first baseman Makenna LaChance caught a pop fly to double off a runner in the second.
Brezlyn Boswell doubled and scored in the fourth, and Chloe Thomas singles for the Lady Blackcats.
North County 14, Cape Central 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Winning pitcher Cheyenne Dickens helped her own cause with a home run among two hits at the plate, and North County beat Cape Central 14-3 in conference action.
Emilie Morgan compiled a team-high five RBI, and was 3-for-5 overall to pace the Lady Raiders (12-4, 5-1). Kiersdan Davis and Kennedy Kohler each finished 2-for-3.
Dickens surrendered three runs on six hits and four walks, and notched 10 strikeouts while going the distance.
Emma Keen and Emma Becker also provided two hits for North County, which played its fourth game in as many days.
CROSS COUNTRY
Steelville Meet
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Bismarck freshman Tanner Martinez (18:45) finished seventh as the lone MAAA entrant among 45 varsity boys on Thursday at the Steelville cross country meet.
St. Paul Lutheran picked up a 10th place run in girls action from junior Olivia Ayers (25:51).
Kingston’s Noah Estes (18:38), Rhylin Neal (19:58) and Remington Bowers (20:47) delivered a 1-2-3 performance in the junior varsity boys competition.
Parkway Central Meet
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Jordan Borseth posted a final time of 18:49 on Thursday as the top North County runner at the Parkway Central meet.
The Lady Raiders were paced by Haley Thedford (24:48) and Lydia Pratt (25:24).
