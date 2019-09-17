{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup Volleyball

Ella Reed passes the volleyball for Ste. Genevieve during an MAAA volleyball tournament contest last season in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington 6, Arcadia Valley 3

FARMINGTON – The lower half of the singles rankings shined brightest on Tuesday for a slightly altered Farmington girls tennis lineup against MAAA opponent Arcadia Valley.

Abigail Doty, Olivia Busse and Kate Busenbark served up spotless 8-0 results, and the Knights closed out a 6-3 triumph that was temporarily delayed by rain and lightning.

No. 3 player Karmin Duncan provided a fourth singles win of 8-2 for Farmington (4-2, 3-1), which carried a 2-1 lead following the doubles phase.

Busse paired with Meghan Roberts for an early 8-0 result.

Hannah Helvey strengthened her status as the premier player in the MAAA with an 8-3 victory against Emmaline Waddell, and Sidney Tyndall outlasted Susan Rippee 8-6 for Arcadia Valley (2-6, 1-3).

Waddell made her debut in the No. 1 spot for the Knights.

Singles Results:

1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-3

2. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Susan Rippee, 8-6

3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Kalia Keith, 8-2

4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0

5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-0

6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Waddell/Duncan, 8-2

2. Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Keith/Milleret, 8-3

3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Winnie/Misselhorn, 8-0

Potosi 8, North County 1

POTOSI – Five matches ended in comfortable final margins on Tuesday as first-place Potosi reached the midway turn in its conference tennis schedule.

North County posed serious threats in the other four, including the No. 1 doubles battle, but the Lady Trojans proved resilient enough to secure an 8-1 team victory.

Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey were pushed to a tiebreaker by Juli Farr and Nicole Martin, then seized command under pressure to claim seven of the last eight points.

No. 2 Emily Missey edged Martin 9-7, and No. 3 Taylor Campbell did likewise against Lauren Politte in singles action for Potosi (7-0, 4-0),

Whitaker topped Farr 8-3 while Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby added identical 8-2 decisions for the host school.

North County (3-3, 2-2) salvaged a No. 4 singles triumph as Hannah Politte emerged past Hornsey 9-7.

An 8-0 shutout from Missey and Campbell highlighted a doubles sweep by the Lady Trojans.

Singles Results:

1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Julianna Farr, 8-3

2. Emily Missey (P) def. Nicole Martin, 9-7

3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Lauren Politte, 9-7

4. Hannah Politte (NC) def. Sarah Hornsey, 9-7

5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Katelynn Jones, 8-2

6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Farr/Martin, 9-8 (7-1)

2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. L Politte/H Politte, 8-0

3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Jones/Pruneau, 8-1

VOLLEYBALL

Arcadia Valley 2, Fredericktown 0

IRONTON – Maddie DeMent punished the opposing defense with 13 kills while adding seven digs, and the Arcadia Valley volleyball team cruised past Fredericktown 25-8, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Gracee Smith also produced all-around with eight kills, 12 assists, four digs and a block for the Lady Tigers (10-3), who travel to Central on Thursday for an MAAA showdown.

Katie Whited highlighted the AV defense with 16 digs, and Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss served a team-high 16 points while dishing out eight assists.

Kirsten Day knocked down five kills and Cierra Layton collected nine digs with 10 points in the win.

Notre Dame 2, Ste. Genevieve 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve bolstered its attack with the return of middle hitter Julia McKlin from injury, but fell to Notre Dame 20-25, 25-22, 25-22 after claiming the first set on Tuesday night.

Marysa Flieg recorded team highs with nine kills and three blocks for the Dragons (2-4-3). Setter Brittney Kreitler finished with 17 assists, and Maya Watts added 10 more.

McKlin connected for eight kills while Ella Reed had seven. Reed chipped in two blocks to equal the total of Maci Reynolds, who matched Abby Moore with three kills each.

Megan Schweigert served two aces for Ste. Genevieve.

GOLF

Jackson 150, Farmington 219

JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington golf team returned to a full roster for head-to-head match, and lost 150-219 against state power Jackson on Tuesday at Kimbeland Country Club.

The Indians had two players finish one-under par as Taryn Overstreet and Kaydi Rhodes posted equal medalist round of 35.

Kala Dodson paced Farmington (0-3) with 47, and Laiken Cash shot a 49.

SOFTBALL

Fredericktown 10, Saxony Lutheran 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Fredericktown scored three times in the top of the second inning, and notched nine unanswered runs to defeat Saxony Lutheran 10-1.

Alivia Clark continued her productive season for the Lady Blackcats (4-2) with another home run while going 3-for-5 overall with five RBI.

Brezlyn Boswell finished 3-for-4 in the victory.

