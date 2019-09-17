Farmington 6, Arcadia Valley 3
FARMINGTON – The lower half of the singles rankings shined brightest on Tuesday for a slightly altered Farmington girls tennis lineup against MAAA opponent Arcadia Valley.
Abigail Doty, Olivia Busse and Kate Busenbark served up spotless 8-0 results, and the Knights closed out a 6-3 triumph that was temporarily delayed by rain and lightning.
No. 3 player Karmin Duncan provided a fourth singles win of 8-2 for Farmington (4-2, 3-1), which carried a 2-1 lead following the doubles phase.
Busse paired with Meghan Roberts for an early 8-0 result.
Hannah Helvey strengthened her status as the premier player in the MAAA with an 8-3 victory against Emmaline Waddell, and Sidney Tyndall outlasted Susan Rippee 8-6 for Arcadia Valley (2-6, 1-3).
Waddell made her debut in the No. 1 spot for the Knights.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-3
2. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Susan Rippee, 8-6
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Kalia Keith, 8-2
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-0
6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Waddell/Duncan, 8-2
2. Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Keith/Milleret, 8-3
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Winnie/Misselhorn, 8-0
Potosi 8, North County 1
POTOSI – Five matches ended in comfortable final margins on Tuesday as first-place Potosi reached the midway turn in its conference tennis schedule.
North County posed serious threats in the other four, including the No. 1 doubles battle, but the Lady Trojans proved resilient enough to secure an 8-1 team victory.
Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey were pushed to a tiebreaker by Juli Farr and Nicole Martin, then seized command under pressure to claim seven of the last eight points.
No. 2 Emily Missey edged Martin 9-7, and No. 3 Taylor Campbell did likewise against Lauren Politte in singles action for Potosi (7-0, 4-0),
Whitaker topped Farr 8-3 while Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby added identical 8-2 decisions for the host school.
North County (3-3, 2-2) salvaged a No. 4 singles triumph as Hannah Politte emerged past Hornsey 9-7.
An 8-0 shutout from Missey and Campbell highlighted a doubles sweep by the Lady Trojans.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Julianna Farr, 8-3
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Nicole Martin, 9-7
You have free articles remaining.
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Lauren Politte, 9-7
4. Hannah Politte (NC) def. Sarah Hornsey, 9-7
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Katelynn Jones, 8-2
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Farr/Martin, 9-8 (7-1)
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. L Politte/H Politte, 8-0
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Jones/Pruneau, 8-1
VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia Valley 2, Fredericktown 0
IRONTON – Maddie DeMent punished the opposing defense with 13 kills while adding seven digs, and the Arcadia Valley volleyball team cruised past Fredericktown 25-8, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Gracee Smith also produced all-around with eight kills, 12 assists, four digs and a block for the Lady Tigers (10-3), who travel to Central on Thursday for an MAAA showdown.
Katie Whited highlighted the AV defense with 16 digs, and Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss served a team-high 16 points while dishing out eight assists.
Kirsten Day knocked down five kills and Cierra Layton collected nine digs with 10 points in the win.
Notre Dame 2, Ste. Genevieve 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve bolstered its attack with the return of middle hitter Julia McKlin from injury, but fell to Notre Dame 20-25, 25-22, 25-22 after claiming the first set on Tuesday night.
Marysa Flieg recorded team highs with nine kills and three blocks for the Dragons (2-4-3). Setter Brittney Kreitler finished with 17 assists, and Maya Watts added 10 more.
McKlin connected for eight kills while Ella Reed had seven. Reed chipped in two blocks to equal the total of Maci Reynolds, who matched Abby Moore with three kills each.
Megan Schweigert served two aces for Ste. Genevieve.
GOLF
Jackson 150, Farmington 219
JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington golf team returned to a full roster for head-to-head match, and lost 150-219 against state power Jackson on Tuesday at Kimbeland Country Club.
The Indians had two players finish one-under par as Taryn Overstreet and Kaydi Rhodes posted equal medalist round of 35.
Kala Dodson paced Farmington (0-3) with 47, and Laiken Cash shot a 49.
SOFTBALL
Fredericktown 10, Saxony Lutheran 1
JACKSON, Mo. – Fredericktown scored three times in the top of the second inning, and notched nine unanswered runs to defeat Saxony Lutheran 10-1.
Alivia Clark continued her productive season for the Lady Blackcats (4-2) with another home run while going 3-for-5 overall with five RBI.
Brezlyn Boswell finished 3-for-4 in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.