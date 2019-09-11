North County 7, Fredericktown 2
BONNE TERRE – The North County girls tennis team swept through the doubles schedule in convincing fashion, and went on to defeat MAAA rival Fredericktown 7-2 on Tuesday.
Lauren Politte finished off an 8-1 result, and Hanna Politte prevailed 8-2 for North County (2-1, 2-1) after joining forces in an 8-2 victory.
Katelynne Jones punctuated an 8-4 final against Bailey White, and Nicole Martin held off Sophie Rehkop 8-6 as other two-time winners for the Lady Raiders.
Juli Farr paired with Martin to triumph 8-2 at the No. 1 doubles level.
Skylar Hennan and Sydney Bell enjoyed singles success for Fredericktown (0-4, 0-3) by 8-4 margins.
Singles Results:
1. Skylar Hennan (FR) def. Juli Farr, 8-4
2. Nicole Martin (NC) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-6
3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-1
4. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Pierson, 8-2
5. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Bailey White, 8-4
6. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Rehkop/McClellan, 8-2
2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-2
3. Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Pierson/White, 8-5
Potosi 6, Arcadia Valley 3
POTOSI – Emily Missey, Taylor Campbell and Kennedy Coleman were victorious in multiple contests on Tuesday as Potosi topped Arcadia Valley 6-3 for a conference win under the lights.
Sarah Hornsey handed the Lady Trojans (3-0, 2-0) a fourth singles triumph with an identical 8-1 margin as teammate Campbell.
Coleman shined in a pair of 8-0 shutouts, pairing with Molly Hamby in doubles action, while Missey and Campbell rolled 8-4 at the No. 2 ranking.
Hannah Helvey continued her solid run leading Arcadia Valley (0-4, 0-2) by defeating Michelle Whitaker 8-2 at No. 1 singles.
Sidney Tyndall combined with Helvey for a doubles win, and Kaitlyn Milleret outlasted Hamby 8-6 for the Lady Tigers’ second singles tally.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-2
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-4
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Kalia Keith, 8-1
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Ashley Theros, 8-1
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
6. Kaitlyn Milleret (AV) def. Molly Hamby, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Keith/Theros, 8-3
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Winnie/Misselhorn, 8-0
Farmington 6, Jackson 3
JACKSON, Mo. – Olivia Busse and Meghan Roberts generated an impressive No. 3 doubles effort before winning their respective singles matches for the Farmington girls tennis team on Tuesday.
Karmin Duncan battled for a hard-fought 9-7 victory, and Abigail Doty notched the most lopsided result of 8-1 on Tuesday in a 6-3 team triumph over district foe Jackson.
Busse won 8-4 over Haley Bieser, and Roberts edged Audrey Clayton 8-6 to further spur the Knights.
Susan Rippee and Emmaline Waddell earned a 9-7 decision to give Farmington (3-1) a narrow advantage at the conclusion of doubles play.
Alice Mansell and Delaney Pipkin each avenged that setback atop the singles rankings for Jackson.
Singles Results:
1. Alice Mansell (J) def. Susan Rippee, 8-2
2. Delaney Pipkin (J) def. Emmaline Waddell, 9-7
3. Karmin Duncan (F) def. Marissa Buehler, 9-7
4. Abigail Doty (F) def. Claire Abernathy, 8-1
5. Olivia Busse (F) def. Haley Bieser, 8-4
6. Meghan Roberts (F) def. Audrey Clayton, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Rippee/Waddell (F) def. Mansell/Buehler, 9-7
2. Pipkin/Abernathy (J) def. Duncan/Doty, 8-4
3. Busse/Roberts (F) def. Bieser/Clayton, 8-3
VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 2, Hillsboro 1
FARMINGTON – Jade Roth delivered a big performance up front with 11 kills and 10 blocks to help the Farmington volleyball team score a wild three-set victory at home on Tuesday night.
Senior Lauren Bishop provided eight blocks of her own while matching Jelena Gray with six kills as the Knights turned Hillsboro aside 20-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Bridget Bone highlighted the back-row defense with 13 digs, and Sophie Pullen dished out 16 assists for the Knights (2-6). Gray served a team-high 10 points.
Alyssa Wilson compiled 11 assists, five kills and five digs.
Central 2, De Soto 0
PARK HILLS – The Central lineup was immediately jumbled with players moving to different positions after all-conference junior Liberty Coleman suffered an ankle injury early in the opening set.
The Lady Rebels answered the challenge, however, with an energized 25-13, 25-15 over district rival De Soto behind a team-high 13 kills from junior Lizi Marler.
Kaley Kimball finished with eight kills and a team-high three solo blocks for the Lady Rebels (3-0). Buckli Moss paced the defense with eight digs while Jessica Hulsey added seven more.
Avery Norris guided the ball for 14 assists, and opposite setter Addi Casey had nine.
West County 2, South Iron 1
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – West County struggled through 13 service errors, but seized command over the last two sets to outlast South Iron 23-35, 25-13, 25-18.
Jenna Simily compiled seven aces among 21 points, and served a closing 8-0 run in the middle game for the Lady Bulldogs (3-0).
Senior setter Kylie Newhouse also accounted for 21 points with three aces, and pushed West County to an ensuing 8-0 start in game three. She produced 17 assists and nine digs.
Dori McRaven posted team highs with 15 kills and 16 digs while also serving 11 points with two aces. Makenzie Simily spiked seven kills and Chloe Young sent down five.
Madalyn Herrera picked up 14 digs and Chloe Nipper notched seven along with 10 points in the victory. Makenzie Simily also had 12 digs and two aces.
Festus 2, Valle Catholic 1
FESTUS, Mo. – Ella Bertram punched a quick set from Rachel Loida to the surface for a crucial kill as Valle Catholic squared a road match with Festus at one set apiece on Tuesday.
But the Lady Tigers steadily gained control of the decisive stanza, and triumphed 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 in a clash of reigning district champions.
Bertram supplied 15 kills with four total blocks, and Brooke Viox picked up a team-high 17 digs while making 11 serve receptions for the Lady Warriors (1-2).
Rachel Loida compiled 31 assists, 15 digs, 11 receptions and three aces amid seven points in a strong all-around effort. Sam Loida totaled 14 digs, 13 receptions, nine assists and seven points.
Hannah Drury reached double-digit kills with 10, and Hailey Weibrecht bolstered the Valle Catholic net game with nine kills and six total blocks.
Mia Weiler ended with 11 digs and 16 receptions. Taylor Zerwig posted 12 receptions with seven digs, and Erin Mueller chipped in four kills.
SOFTBALL
North County 5, Kelly 3
BONNE TERRE – Emma Keen homered, Kiersdan Davis pitched a complete game, and the North County softball team remained undefeated with a 5-3 SEMO Conference win over Kelly.
Kennedy Kohler paced the offense by going 3-for-4, and Emily Morgan added two hits for the Lady Raiders (5-0), who commenced a busy stretch of at least eight games in five days.
Davis allowed three runs on seven hits, and struck out two while issuing no walks over seven innings.
Taizja Lawless and Davis added singles for North County.
SOCCER
Saxony Lutheran 3, Fredericktown 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Saxony Lutheran netted back-to-back goals to build a second-half lead on Tuesday, and edged Fredericktown 3-2 in boys soccer action.
Patrick Sikes scored an equalizer at 1-1 just before intermission for the Blackcats (2-3). Brandon Dowd had their other tally late before time expired on the comeback bid.
Perryville 3, North County 1
BONNE TERRE – Trevor Schnurbusch and Stratton Kaempfe found the net during the second half to lift visiting Perryville past North County 3-1 on Tuesday.
Grant Strauser tied the match during the first half for the Raiders (2-2) in response to an early Perryville goal from Dayton Strattman.
