FARMINGTON – Two clutch performances from seniors Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell were integral in helping Potosi girls tennis program achieve historic heights on Tuesday.
Sophomore No. 1 Michelle Whitaker and first-year varsity contributor Kennedy Coleman also secured singles wins as the Lady Trojans achieved a school-record 12th victory.
Farmington nearly derailed the celebration after thriving in two doubles contests, but Potosi prevailed 5-4 to claim its first outright MAAA regular-season championship since 1988.
Missey and Campbell began the action at No. 2 doubles with an 8-3 result, then spurred a comeback as the Lady Trojans (12-1, 7-0) needed to carry a majority of the singles schedule.
Campbell was severely tested before edging Karmin Duncan 8-6, while Missey rolled to an 8-1 decision over Susan Rippee.
Whitaker notched an 8-2 win over Emmaline Waddell, and Coleman stopped Olivia Busse 8-1 at No. 5 as Potosi played its 13th straight match with the exact same lineup.
A victory against North County on Wednesday would cap a perfect 8-0 conference run.
Waddell and Duncan took a major step forward as the No. 1 doubles pairing for the Knights (7-5, 4-3) by outlasting Whitaker and Hornsey 9-7.
Busse joined Meghan Roberts for another close triumph, 8-6, over Coleman and Molly Hamby to send Farmington ahead 2-1 in the overall team total.
Kate Busenbark put away Hamby 8-1, and Doty beat Hornsey 8-3 in favor of the Knights, who honored their seniors prior to the rivalry showdown.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-2
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Susan Rippee, 8-1
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Karmin Duncan, 8-6
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-3
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Olivia Busse, 8-1
6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Molly Hamby, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Waddell/Duncan (FA) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 9-7
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Rippee/Doty, 8-3
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Coleman/Hamby, 8-6
VOLLEYBALL
West County 2, Valley 0
LEADWOOD – Jenna Simily served three aces among nine points, and Chloe Young shared team-high honors with four kills as West County sank Valley 25-5, 25-20.
Dori McRaven tallied four kills, two blocks, two aces and five digs while setter Kylie Newhouse ended with seven assists and nine digs for the Lady Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0).
Makenzie Simily also had four kills and nine digs along with eight points. Madalyn Herrera led West County in points with 10 and serve receptions with five.
Arcadia Valley 2, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Noley Kitchell contributed four kills after entering the lineup, and Arcadia Valley continued its MAAA Small-School title defense with a 25-9, 25-12 sweep at Bismarck.
Maddie DeMent smashed 12 kills and totaled 18 service points while adding eight digs and one block to lead the Lady Tigers (16-4, 2-0).
Gracee Smith compiled 12 assists, 10 points and five digs, and Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss produced eight digs plus six assists in the victory.
Katie Whited picked up six digs and Sammi Layton earned five more.
Valle Catholic 2, Kingston 0
CADET – Valle Catholic earned 32 of its 50 points on scoring attacks, and Rachel Blum landed all three of her serves for aces in a 25-15, 25-8 triumph at Kingston.
Ella Bertram hammered 13 kills, and Hannah Drury totaled seven kills, seven points and four digs to power the Lady Warriors (9-4, 1-0).
Rachel Loida distributed 21 assists while adding three kills, and Brooke Viox picked up six digs. Those two players shared the team lead with 11 points.
Hailey Weibrecht produced four kills and three blocks at the net, and Sam Loida sprinkled in three kills, five digs, eight serve receptions and four assists.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 11, Kelly 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Makenna LaChance finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI on Tuesday as Farmington routed Kelly 11-1 in five innings at Southeast Missouri State University.
Abby Vaugh reached base four straight times on two singles and two walks, and Abby Robbins delivered a triple and single while going 2-for-3 overall with two RBI.
Farmington (14-7, 4-2) jumped in front 3-0 during the opening frame, and added four more runs in the second while totaling 11 hits.
Jocelyn Cunningham (9-1) won her eighth consecutive decision from the circle, tossing a dominant two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks allowed.
Kelly trailed 11-0 before breaking the shutout bid in the fourth.
Courtney Swink added an RBI single, and pinch-hitters Bralea McClain and Alayna Resinger were each 1-for-1 to bolster the Knights. Hannah Wood and Cunningham also singled.
