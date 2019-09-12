POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey delivered an immediate statement on their home courts Thursday with an 8-0 blitzing during their No. 1 doubles match.
The Lady Trojans picked up a second doubles win from Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell, and affirmed their transformation from a girls tennis program on the rise to the current MAAA leaders.
Potosi secured four more positive conclusions during the singles stage, and extended its unbeaten start with a 6-3 victory over conference rival Farmington.
Michelle Whitaker topped Susan Rippee 8-3, and Missey beat Emmaline Waddell 8-1 atop the rankings for Potosi (5-0, 3-0). Kennedy Coleman and Campbell rolled to identical 8-2 triumphs.
Farmington (3-2, 2-1) salvaged the hard-fought No. 3 doubles tilt as Olivia Busse and Meghan Roberts prevailed 9-7 against Coleman and Molly Hamby.
The Knights picked up 8-4 singles wins from both Abigail Doty and varsity newcomer Kate Busenbark.
The rematch is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Engler Park.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Susan Rippee, 8-3
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-1
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Karmin Duncan, 8-2
4. Abigail Doty (F) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-4
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Meghan Roberts, 8-2
6. Kate Busenbark (F) def. Molly Hamby, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Rippee/Waddell, 8-0
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Duncan/Doty, 8-4
3. Busse/Roberts (F) def. Coleman/Hamby, 9-7
VOLLEYBALL
West County 2, St. Paul 1
FARMINGTON – Dori McRaven sent down 18 kills and shined defensively with five blocks and 27 digs as unbeaten West County slipped past St. Paul 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 on Thursday.
Head coach Jill Simily lauded the defensive effort of the opposing Giants during several long rallies while her Lady Bulldogs (4-0) played their fourth straight three-set contest.
Makenzie Simily compiled 11 kills, 27 digs and 14 service points in the victory. Setter Kylie Newhouse totaled 29 assists, 13 points and 12 digs.
St. Paul erased a 20-15 deficit with five straight points in the opening stanza, but the visitors answered with a closing 5-0 spurt of their own.
Newhouse served West County back from 24-20 down in game two before the Giants claimed the next two points to force a decisive game.
Chloe Young added seven kills and Jenna Simily tallied five kills with two aces on 17 points. The Lady Bulldogs, already without the availability of middle hitter Peyten Blair, overcame an ankle injury to Riley Petty.
Madalyn Herrera brought up 26 digs and Chloe Nipper provided 11 points with 11 digs for West County. McRaven served two aced in 11 points.
Advance 2, Arcadia Valley 1
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley carried the opening set on Thursday night against the defending Class 1 state champions in a grueling battle of powerhouse small-school programs.
But an Advance squad that has most of its attackers back from the title squad controlled game two and eventually outlasted the Lady Tigers 20-25, 25-15, 25-19.
Maddie DeMent slammed 20 kills, and Kirsten Day posted nine kills with one stuff-block for Arcadia Valley (4-1). Katie Whited made nine digs and Cierra Layton picked up eight more.
Gracee Smith produced team highs with 14 digs and 14 assists while also contributing five kills and eight service points in defeat.
The Lady Tigers, who placed second among Class 2 programs last fall, got 13 assists from Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss and seven points from Riley Brogan.
Jefferson 2, Valle Catholic 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson was undeterred by a persistent blocking presence across the net, and scored a 25-18, 25-22 home upset of Valle Catholic in a clash of potential district opponents.
Hannah Fowler returned to the Valle rotation and knocked down six kills to match Ella Bertram, who produced solo blocks while sharing three doubles.
Brooke Viox totaled 11 digs and 14 serve receptions, while Rachel Loida added 14 assists with four digs for the Lady Warriors (1-3).
Sam Loida had five digs, nine receptions, four assists and six points. Hailey Weibrecht notched three kills and Hannah Drury served two aces.
