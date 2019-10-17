ST. LOUIS – Michelle Whitaker added another dominant chapter to her motivated tennis postseason, and earned her first trip to the Class 1 state tournament.
The Potosi sophomore qualified out of the sectional gathering at Forest Park on Wednesday without dropping a game in her singles contest.
Whitaker blanked Lianna Johnson of Rosati-Kain 6-0, 6-0 in expedient fashion, and claimed her ninth consecutive singles win since dropping a conference match to Arcadia Valley ace Hannah Helvey.
Her next stop will be Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. for a first-round state contest against an opponent to be determined on Friday, Oct. 25.
Helvey concluded her junior campaign on an adjacent court, as Juliette Bestman of Rosati-Kain scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
SOCCER
North County 4, De Soto 0
BONNE TERRE – Landon Proffer scored two goals, and the North County boys soccer team rolled to a 4-0 shutout against De Soto on Wednesday night.
Daniel Black and Jon Redding also tallied for the Raiders (8-5).
Bryan Basinger had three assists in the victory.
SOFTBALL
Poplar Bluff 7, Farmington 6
FARMINGTON – Breann Threshner capped a 4-for-4 performance as the No. 6 batter in the Poplar Bluff lineup with a go-ahead single in the top of the sixth inning.
The sixth-seeded Lady Mules answered a Farmington comeback with two unearned runs, then preserved a 7-6 upset victory on Wednesday in the Class 4, District 1 opening round.
Audrey Lack and McKenzie Smith homered, and Brylee Misner pitched a complete game for Poplar Bluff (7-20), which advanced to face Northwest in the semifinal round.
Hannah Wood and Jayden Neubauer extended the game with two-out singles in the seventh, but Misner fielded a comebacker to retire senior Abby Vaugh and seal the win.
Third-seeded Farmington (18-9) stranded 10 runners on base, and could not overcome four defensive errors along with other mistakes in a season-ending defeat.
The Knights grabbed a 3-0 lead right away in the first inning. After Vaugh bunted safely and stole second base, Courtney Swink doubled her home and later crossed the dish on a wild pitch.
Abby Robbins, McKennah Wallace and Makenna LaChance each produced two hits overall, and singled in consecutive plate appearances to reboot the rally.
Poplar Bluff answered in the second when Lack battled back from a 0-2 count with two out. She belted the seventh pitch seen from Jocelyn Cunningham to left field for a tying three-run homer.
Threshner made it 4-3 with her second straight double after Smith opened the third inning with a double of her own. Smith added to the Lady Mules’ lead with a solo shot in the fifth.
Cunningham allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. She finished with a no-decision after Knights pushed back in the home half of the fifth.
Angelia Davis drew a leadoff walk on four pitches, and RBI singles from Robbins and Wallace brought the tournament host squad even at 5-5.
Misner hit two batters before issuing a bases-loaded walk to Vaugh, but escaped further damage in a 6-5 deficit as Swink grounded out to second.
Farmington lost a crucial runner when LaChance was picked off at third base by catcher Smith after driving a leadoff double in the fourth.
LaChance was 2-for-3 overall, but had another potential hit denied on a reaching catch near the grass by left fielder Morgan Courtney in the seventh.
Swink relieved Cunningham and worked around two inherited runners in the fifth. But she plunked Lack to begin the sixth, and the ensuing throw to a covering Robbins on a sacrifice bunt was mishandled.
Smith squared the score at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly, and Clara Rohlmann headed home when Threshner notched the decisive single to right.
Davis had a defensive highlight at shortstop for Farmington with a diving catch of a liner in the fourth.
Sikeston 17, Fredericktown 2
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Sikeston erupted for 10 runs in the second inning, and needed only one more frame to eliminate Fredericktown 17-2 from the Class 3, District 1 softball tournament.
Three doubles powered the most explosive rally by the Bulldogs (10-12), who advanced to face top seed Notre Dame in the semifinal round.
Julianna Moore and Kenlee Montgomery scored runs for the Lady Blackcats (5-16), whose 15th straight defeat was finalized when two runs came home on an outfield error.
Sophomore Trista Wagganer notched an RBI single in the second to bring Fredericktown within 3-1.
