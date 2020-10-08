Seniors propel Knights to end district drought

“And the same thing for Kate. She lost that first set in a really close manner after giving up the lead late. But she’s a state-qualifying singles player. She battled back and showed why.”

The overall momentum clearly hinged on the No. 3 doubles battle, as Thurman and Gowen needed a tiebreaker to defeat Creech and Ramdial for the second straight meeting.

Both pairings had numerous chances to assert their will, only to lose steam. Thurman blistered one of several backhands down the line to break at 4-4, and handled a bulk of the baseline work.

Creech and Ramdial surrendered a love service break at 7-5, but managed to retaliate. Farmington broke again to lead 8-7, and promptly handed it right back.

Gowen shined brightest in the tiebreak with three straight overhead smashes or volleys at the net off well-placed previous strokes by Thurman. They claimed the final six points to escape 9-8 (7-2).

“If that No. 3 doubles team hadn’t won, then we would still be playing right now. It was really awesome for them to step up and win another tiebreaker against that team,” Canter said. “That put us ahead and everyone played really well from there. We came to play today.”