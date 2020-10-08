Seniors propel Knights to end district drought

FARMINGTON – Seniors Abigail Doty and Karmin Duncan took care of their respective business, then waited near the door of the adjacent tennis courts in confident anticipation.
Once sophomore teammate Abigail Thurman solidified her singles victory, Doty and Duncan rushed to embrace her. The celebration was on.
Just as the sun had set at Engler Park on Wednesday, the Knights secured their first Class 2, District 1 girls championship in five seasons by topping Cape Central 5-1.
“We haven’t gotten to where we wanted to over the last few years. We ran into some tough teams,” 10th-year Farmington head coach Andrew Canter said. “Cape knocked us out last year, so to see the seniors come back and do this is amazing. It makes me understand and realize why I coach.”
Farmington (12-2) became the second MAAA program to reach the state playoffs this week after rival North County snapped a six-year district drought in dominant fashion on Tuesday.
Doty challenged her way to the No. 1 position for Farmington in the preseason, two levels higher than last year. That change pitted her against the best player from every opposing team.
Perhaps that experience – whether results were positive or negative – proved valuable Wednesday as Doty avoided a potential scare to close out Emily Ford 6-2, 6-4.
Doty was comfortable placing the ball deep and defending amid long rallies, and steadily protected her service games to build a seemingly safe 5-1 in the second set.
Ford showed her resilient quality when facing elimination. She capitalized for two service breaks when Doty chose to return down the middle, and erased two match points to get within 5-4.
Doty guided a putaway attempt wide to present deuce in the ensuing game, but regrouped with solid ground strokes and a clutch winner to break back and prevail for a 3-1 Farmington lead.
“Abigail has not had the season she wanted record-wise, but man, she has stepped up for us more than anybody,” Canter said. “The way she came out here today in her singles match was impressive.”
Duncan faced a tougher road to victory after dropping the opening set to Camdyn Soto, who converted a rare break point with a forehand shot into the corner.
But the complexion of the match changed right away. Duncan began to move her opponent side to side with controlled consistency, and carried 12 of the next 14 games to triumph 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Cape Central (7-8) watched its upset hopes increasingly fade from there, as Thurman pulled away in the first set against Mackenzie Ramdial.
Thurman was broken once by Ramdial while serving for the match, but answered with a scoring lob at 30-40 in the next game before a final return drifted long for a 6-3, 6-2 outcome.
Farmington barely edged Cape 5-4 during the regular season, a result that ultimately helped to seal the top district seed. The rematch turned out to be less stressful and more satisfying.
Of the three singles contests still ongoing when action was abruptly halted, Farmington held either a slight or spacious advantage in each.
Junior No. 6 player Allie Gowen was possibly four points away from providing the clincher instead of Thurman. She was changing sides with a 6-2, 5-0 edge on Jalee Spain.
Susan Rippee, a third experienced senior in the Farmington lineup, was playing her second set against Kylie Creech at No. 4 after taking charge 6-0 in the opening stanza.
The most competitive singles battle was also left unresolved after nearly two hours in warm conditions, as Knights junior Kate Busenbark was on serve 4-6, 6-2, 3-2 against Megan Maxton.
“I think Karmin may have been rattled at first. [Soto] was putting her shots down and not messing up,” Canter said. “That may have thrown her off. But you could tell when things switched for Karmin. It was game on, and she wasn’t going to lose that match.
“And the same thing for Kate. She lost that first set in a really close manner after giving up the lead late. But she’s a state-qualifying singles player. She battled back and showed why.”
The overall momentum clearly hinged on the No. 3 doubles battle, as Thurman and Gowen needed a tiebreaker to defeat Creech and Ramdial for the second straight meeting.
Both pairings had numerous chances to assert their will, only to lose steam. Thurman blistered one of several backhands down the line to break at 4-4, and handled a bulk of the baseline work.
Creech and Ramdial surrendered a love service break at 7-5, but managed to retaliate. Farmington broke again to lead 8-7, and promptly handed it right back.
Gowen shined brightest in the tiebreak with three straight overhead smashes or volleys at the net off well-placed previous strokes by Thurman. They claimed the final six points to escape 9-8 (7-2).
“If that No. 3 doubles team hadn’t won, then we would still be playing right now. It was really awesome for them to step up and win another tiebreaker against that team,” Canter said. “That put us ahead and everyone played really well from there. We came to play today.”
Busenbark, who captured her district singles crown and state tourney berth over the weekend, joined Duncan in an 8-1 rout against Soto and Spain that spanned just 30 minutes.
The Tigers got an equally impressive 8-2 blitzing from their reliable tandem of Ford and Maxton, who claimed a superb rally on both sides to lead 6-1 against Doty and Rippee.
The Knights, whose only losses have come against North County, advanced to a sectional clash Monday in St. Louis against private power Visitation Academy.
Gowen missed two weeks of action due to quarantine last month, but the Knights still built confidence and piled up team victories with key contributions from freshman Helen Griffin.
Singles Results:
1. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Emily Ford 6-2, 6-4
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Camdyn Soto 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Mackenzie Ramdial 6-3, 6-2
Doubles Results:
1. Ford/Maxton (FA) def. Doty/Rippee, 8-4
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Soto/Spain, 8-1
3. Thurman/Gowen (FA) def. Creech/Ramdial, 9-8 (7-2)
