POTOSI – The MSHSAA Class 1 boys tennis championships will welcome several new faces from the Mineral Area as first-time state qualifiers.

North County senior Evan Veach clinched his berth as a singles player Friday in a straight-set sectional victory after falling one match short last season.

Reigning district doubles champions Wren Blount and Noah Slivey of Arcadia Valley eased their way to Springfield with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 triumph.

Perhaps their most familiar rivals this spring, Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin of Potosi also advanced on their home courts in straight sets.

Veach recovered from a brief hiccup down the stretch to defeat Jacob Belgeri of Metro 6-0, 6-4 after establishing an effective first serve early on.

A return to the deep baseline could not be handled as the fourth game ended, and Veach cashed in a break point to lead 5-0 in the first set after a backhand return clipped the net cord and carried over.

Belgeri began to extend rallies as pressure increased against him, and earned a hard-fought break at 4-4 in set two after seven deuces when four unforced forehand errors and a double fault befell Veach.

Veach was ceded a double fault in return before whipping a baseline winner to promptly answer the break. He charged the net for a putaway that dotted the back line to complete the match.

Arcadia Valley needed less than 45 minutes to celebrate their qualifiers, as Blount and Silvy coasted to an overall shutout after fending off the lone break point they faced.

Silvy sent down three overhead volleys during a quick five-point game at the net in the first set. Blount also produced his share of winners up front when Silvy patrolled the service line.

Marty has found himself in several tough battles as a No. 1 singles player for Potosi, but combined with Griffin to deliver an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 victory over Turk Diekemper and Oliver Bischoff of Metro in a resurgence.

Their ticket to state was highlighted by communication during long rallies while being able to push the Metro pairing away from the net.

Diekemper sealed the lone game favoring his team of the second set with the smash of an enticing lob up front. But Potosi stretched its 3-1 advantage from there to claim the match.

Marty provided a pivotal point by following a backhand reaction with a quick forehand volley between his opponents. A love service game brought he and Griffin closer to the finish line.

Farmington junior Maddox Brenneke earned his trip to Cooper Tennis Complex last week, giving MAAA schools a total of six state participants this season.