{{featured_button_text}}
MAAA Tennis

Arcadia Valley junior and No. 1 singles player Hannah Helvey hits a forehand return during the MAAA girls tennis tournament on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Farmington. Helvey was one of six players selected for all-conference honors.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FARMINGTON – Upon further review, the reigning regular-season and tournament champions are indeed represented on the MAAA girls tennis all-conference team.

After initially naming three players for individual honors last month – consistent with previous years – coaches have expanded the list to six, matching the number in a full varsity singles lineup.

Potosi went unbeaten in conference play while winning its first outright MAAA title since 1988, but the program was snubbed in the original vote.

Sophomore Michelle Whitaker proceeded to take first place in No. 1 singles tournament action at Engler Park, and soon posted nine straight victories to qualify for the Class 1 state bracket.

Her efforts have since been rewarded with all-MAAA inclusion, and the Lady Trojans earned a second selection with senior Emily Missey.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Arcadia Valley landed junior Hannah Helvey and senior Sidney Tyndall within a group that also includes Farmington senior Emmaline Waddell and North County junior Juli Farr.

Helvey immediately became the standard of the AV roster in her first season of competitive tennis, and was a perfect 8-0 against conference opponents during the regular season.

Farr also shined as a newcomer for the Lady Raiders, who tied Farmington for second place in the team standings after splitting two duels.

Missey edged Tyndall 8-6 when both reached the No. 2 singles bracket final.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments