State qualifiers highlight all-MAAA tennis honors

North County senior Lauren Politte capped her varsity tennis career as a three-time state medalist, and has since pocketed her third straight all-conference selection.

Coaches from the five participating schools announced their MAAA honorees for this season on Monday after making those selections at the conference tournament last month.

Politte headlines a list that includes two more repeat performers – North County teammate Lucy Pace and Arcadia Valley senior Alyssa Glanzer – who likewise reached the Class 1 individual state tournament.

Each school was represented by its top-ranked player with Fredericktown senior Sydney Bell, Potosi junior Tori Krebs and Farmington senior Abigail Thurman completing the all-MAAA team.

“I’d like to personally congratulate each of these players on a successful season,” said Farmington coach and MAAA tournament director Andrew Canter.

Politte followed up her state doubles title as a junior with older sister Hanna by placing seventh in her initial singles playoff venture on Saturday.

With the help of fellow singles qualifier Pace, the Lady Raiders dominated the conference regular season and tournament before going on to collect their third straight district crown.

Prior to an agonizing 5-4 loss against Kennett in the state team quarterfinal round, Politte and Pace were responsible for each other’s lone singles losses.

Glanzer solidified her status as ace of the Arcadia Valley roster for a second year in a row, and was the top challenger to Politte within conference play at the No. 1 singles level.

Her crowning achievement for the Lady Tigers occurred last weekend. Glanzer joined doubles partner Elena Lara on a stellar postseason run to second place at the state tournament.

Glanzer is an established three-sport athlete at AV with her final basketball and track seasons still upcoming.

Thurman, Bell and Krebs each replaced departing all-conference standouts this year to achieve their first such honors. Thurman vaulted from the No. 5 ranking as a junior for the Knights.