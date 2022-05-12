 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stevens on serve for WWU

North County High School senior Asher Stevens recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA tennis and continue his education at William Woods University, located in Fulton, Mo. Stevens helped the Raiders capture the Class 1, District 2 championship on Wednesday. Also seated, from left, are Brooke Murdick, Sami Deaton, Tara Deaton and Bonnie Stevens. Pictured standing are North County tennis coaches Anna Yount and Courtney Stufflebean.

