North County High School senior Asher Stevens recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA tennis and continue his education at William Woods University, located in Fulton, Mo. Stevens helped the Raiders capture the Class 1, District 2 championship on Wednesday. Also seated, from left, are Brooke Murdick, Sami Deaton, Tara Deaton and Bonnie Stevens. Pictured standing are North County tennis coaches Anna Yount and Courtney Stufflebean.
Stevens on serve for WWU
POTOSI – Chase Glore pushed through a narrow tiebreaker in the second set on Friday to capture the Class 1, District 2 singles tennis championship.