Supporting cast shines, Lady Raiders take title

BONNE TERRE – Returning all-state standouts Lauren Politte and Lucy Pace provide the North County girls tennis team an undeniable 1-2 punch atop its lineup.

When the Lady Raiders needed an extra singles victory to repeat as MAAA regular-season champions on Tuesday, their supporting cast stepped forward in earnest.

Freshmen Alli Scott and Kinley Tracy bested their respective senior opponents, and junior Chloe Roach added the final touches to a convincing 7-2 triumph over Potosi.

Although the majority of member schools are still playing twice this fall, the MAAA adopted new rules to shorten the conference season and consider only the initial meeting between rivals.

The immediate rematch on Wednesday between North County (8-0, 4-0) and Potosi (9-3, 3-1) does carry district implications, but the conference crown is staying put in Bonne Terre for a third straight year.

The Lady Raiders carried a 4-1 overall lead after Politte overpowered Tori Krebs 8-1 and Pace polished off her 8-1 result against Lani Elder with a blistering forehand return down the line on a second serve.

The visiting Lady Trojans hoped their collective experience would spark a steady response with four matches left to complete. Scott instead delivered an impressive 8-1 clincher at the No. 3 level.

Scott jumped ahead of Jessica Littrell 5-0, and notched a third service break at 7-0 behind a strategy of extending rallies with deep returns that created high bounces near the baseline.

Tracy was rewarded for aggression near the middle stages of her No. 5 clash against Grace Laramore, and converted a break chance by lobbing a forehand return over her approaching opponent.

Roach ended the action by defeating Gracie Lawson 8-4 and gaining revenge for an earlier doubles loss with partner Tracy, as Kya Gibson and Lawson prevailed 9-7 for Potosi.

Politte and Scott joined forces for an 8-0 shutout of Krebs and Elder that required less than 30 minutes. Pace and Camille Skaggs soon added an 8-1 victory over Littrell and Laramore.

Gibson contributed both Potosi match wins, and may be the favorite among No. 4 singles players in the upcoming MAAA tournament after dispatching Skaggs 8-3.

The No. 3 doubles clash evolved into a fun battle of net points as baseline returns set up quick putaways for both pairings. Gibson nailed a diagonal return to give her duo a break point while leading 6-5.

After a long return pushed the game to deuce, Tracy finished off a 16-shot rally for the advantage, and North County soon pulled square.

Lawson chased down a short return, and Gibson hit a winner to complete another break for Potosi, but the Lady Raiders promptly cracked the serve of Lawson to make it 7-7.

The Lady Trojans finally seized the match as an leaping overhead smash by Gibson found the mark. Lawson ripped a forehand down the line on double break point to win the previous game.

Politte and Pace each remained unbeaten in singles competition this season.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Tori Krebs, 8-1

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Lani Elder, 8-1

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-1

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-3

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Grace Laramore, 8-5

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Gracie Lawson, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Krebs/Elder, 8-0

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Littrell/Laramore, 8-1

3. Gibson/Lawson (P) def. Tracy/Roach, 9-7