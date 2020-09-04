Thursday Roundup: Farmington, NC tennis teams win openers

North County 9, Arcadia Valley 0
BONNE TERRE – Lauren Politte recently worked her way forward to the premier singles ranking for the North County girls tennis team.
The sophomore earned an immediate signature win to begin her sophomore season on Thursday, and helped the Lady Raiders complete a 9-0 sweep against Arcadia Valley.
Politte prevailed 8-6 against AV senior Hannah Helvey, who posted a perfect singles record in MAAA regular season matches as a first-year all-conference player last fall.
Juli Farr and Katelynne Jones added 8-0 shutouts, while Hannah Politte, Emily Pruneau and newcomer Lucy Pace also cruised to victory for North County (1-0, 1-0).
Arcadia Valley (0-1, 0-1) claimed just two games during the overall doubles session.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Hannah Helvey, 8-6
2. Juli Farr (NC) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Hannah Politte (NC) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-2
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-0
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-2
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Grace Young, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Helvey/Keith, 8-1
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Winnie/Graciano, 8-0
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Misselhorn/Young, 8-1
Farmington 9, Fredericktown 0
FARMINGTON – Abigail Doty triumphed in the first No. 1 singles match of her varsity tennis career, and Farmington routed Fredericktown 9-0 at home.
Susan Rippee scored a singles shutout while Karmin Duncan and Abigail Thurman notched identical 8-1 results for Farmington (1-0, 1-0).
Doty, who played at the No. 3 level last season, rolled 8-3 against Skylar Hennen, the top returning player for Fredericktown (0-1, 0-1).
Sophomore Kate Busenbark has surged into the No. 2 ranking, and handled Sophia Rehkop 8-2. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Diep Phan and Allie Gowen earned an 8-0 win.
Singles Results:
1. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-3
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-2
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Sydney Bell, 8-1
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Emiley Green, 8-0
5. Diep Phan (FA) def. Grace Lewis, 8-3
6. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Emmalee Pierson, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Hennen/Rehkop, 8-3
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Bell/Green, 8-1
3. Phan/Allie Gowen (FA) def. Lewis/Pierson, 8-0
VOLLEYBALL
North County 2, De Soto 0
DE SOTO, Mo. – Kamryn Winch recorded eight blocks from the middle, and Emma Gaugel smashed a team-high eight kills as North County swept De Soto 25-22, 25-22.
Emily Veach notched 11 assists and five kills, including three on disguised second contact, and senior libero Maddi Oder made nine digs for the Lady Raiders (2-1).
North County scored five straight points on the serving of Macy Kamler, who added seven digs, and built a 15-5 advantage in game two following a kill by Whitney Marler.
De Soto chipped away to within 21-20, but surrendered ensuing overpass kills to both Winch and Marler with a dink shot from Veach in between.
Tyler Conkright chipped in four kills, and Braylee Montgomery served a 5-0 streak that gave the visitors an early 8-4 lead. The first 10 points of the match resulted in five ties.
De Soto regained an 18-17 edge in game one, but the Lady Raiders earned seven of the next nine points. Gaugel provided the clinching play with a solo stuff-block.
Ste. Genevieve 2, Jefferson 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Senior middle Marysa Flieg knocked down eight kills, and the visiting Ste. Genevieve volleyball team eased past Jefferson 25-18, 25-19.
Dru Koetting contributed seven kills plus a block and service ace for the Dragons (2-0).
Brittney Kreitler made 21 assists, and Tessa Grass tallied five kills.
West County 2, Herculaneum 0
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Claire Stevens served three aces among a team-high 13 points, and added five digs for West County in a 25-22, 26-24 victory over Herculaneum.
Morgan Simily paced the attack with six kills, and Dori McRaven totaled five kills, nine digs and two aces for the Lady Bulldogs (2-0).
Madalyn Herrera made 11 digs and served two aces in nine points. Makenzie Roever distributed seven assists and pitched in 11 points while Jenna Simily had eight points.
Farmington 2, Festus 0
FARMINGTON – Jade Roth executed five blocks and six kills at the net, and Farmington defeated Festus 25-22, 25-16 during its home opener on Thursday.
Grace Duncan likewise spiked six kills while adding two blocks, and Kaylee Gerwitz finished with five kills and two blocks for the Knights (1-1).
Sophie Pullen totaled 10 assists with three service aces, and Jordan Anderson had seven assists and two aces as the Farmington setters.
Bridget Bone made 14 digs while serving two more aces, and Alyssa Koppeis brought up seven digs.
