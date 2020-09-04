Thursday Roundup: Farmington, NC tennis teams win openers

De Soto regained an 18-17 edge in game one, but the Lady Raiders earned seven of the next nine points. Gaugel provided the clinching play with a solo stuff-block.

Ste. Genevieve 2, Jefferson 0

FESTUS, Mo. – Senior middle Marysa Flieg knocked down eight kills, and the visiting Ste. Genevieve volleyball team eased past Jefferson 25-18, 25-19.

Dru Koetting contributed seven kills plus a block and service ace for the Dragons (2-0).

Brittney Kreitler made 21 assists, and Tessa Grass tallied five kills.

West County 2, Herculaneum 0

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Claire Stevens served three aces among a team-high 13 points, and added five digs for West County in a 25-22, 26-24 victory over Herculaneum.

Morgan Simily paced the attack with six kills, and Dori McRaven totaled five kills, nine digs and two aces for the Lady Bulldogs (2-0).

Madalyn Herrera made 11 digs and served two aces in nine points. Makenzie Roever distributed seven assists and pitched in 11 points while Jenna Simily had eight points.

Farmington 2, Festus 0