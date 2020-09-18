Thursday Roundup: Raiders complete 4-0 week in tennis

SOFTBALL

Farmington 15, Fredericktown 0

FARMINGTON – Courtney Swink reached base three straight times on a double and two walks, and pitched three shutout innings a Farmington routed Fredericktown 15-0 on Thursday.

Abby Robbins homered for the second straight day – her fifth of the season – and freshman Shelby Bowling finished 2-for-3 to highlight the Knights.

McKennah Wallace provided two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in four plate appearances, and Avery Graham connected for a two-run double.

Abbie Miller notched two RBI with a single while Makenna LaChance, Jayden Tucker and Olivia Sherrill chipped in one hit each for Farmington (8-6).

Swink allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out four.

Cape Central 18, North County 7

BONNE TERRE – North County was plagued by nine defensive errors, and Cape Central capitalized for an 18-7 conference road victory on Thursday.