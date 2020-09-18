Thursday Roundup: Raiders complete 4-0 week in tennis

North County 7, Farmington 2
FARMINGTON – Senior Julianna Farr and freshman Lucy Pace posted dominant 8-0 singles victories on Thursday to help the North County girls tennis team stay unbeaten.
The Lady Raiders delivered a doubles sweep on the road, and topped Farmington 7-2 as the rivals met for the second time this week.
Lauren Politte received a much tougher challenge from Abigail Doty at No. 1 singles compared to their Monday encounter, but prevailed by the minimum two points in a tiebreak.
Katelynne Jones added an 8-3 triumph for North County (7-0, 6-0) which can clinch the MAAA regular-season title outright against Arcadia Valley on Tuesday.
Farr, an all-conference selection last season, topped Kate Busenbark, and Pace avoided the late drama of her previous tiebreak against Abigail Thurman.
Karmin Duncan defeated Hanna Politte 8-2, and freshman Helen Griffin successfully avenged her loss to Emily Pruneau by an 8-4 margin for Farmington (6-2, 4-2).
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Abigail Doty, 9-8 (7-5)
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-0
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Hanna Politte, 8-3
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Susan Rippee, 8-3
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-0
6. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Doty/Rippee, 8-4
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Busenbark/Duncan, 8-5
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Thurman/Griffin, 8-4
Potosi 5, Fredericktown 4
POTOSI – Grace Laramore recently jumped into the No. 4 singles ranking for the Potosi girls tennis team, and delivered her biggest varsity victory on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans claimed the final three matches after trailing by two, including a decisive 8-5 triumph by Laramore, and rallied past Fredericktown 5-4.
Michelle Whitaker survived a battle with Skylar Hennen by seizing command in a tiebreak, and freshman Tori Krebs added an 8-0 shutout to the comeback.
Potosi (4-3, 2-3) jumped ahead 2-1 through the doubles phase, as Whitaker paired with Sarah Hornsey to win 8-2 and Laramore worked alongside Krebs to hold on 8-6.
Sophia Rekhop won her singles and double action for Fredericktown (0-6, 0-4). Grace Lewis provided an 8-0 triumph, and Sydney Bell was awarded the No. 3 singles match by injury default.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Skylar Hennen, 9-8 (7-1)
2. Sophia Rehkop (FR) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-4
3. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Molly Hamby, injury default
4. Grace Laramore (P) def. Bailey White, 8-5
5. Tori Krebs (P) def. Emiley Green, 8-0
6. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-2
2. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Hamby Littrell, 8-6
3. Laramore/Krebs (P) def. Green/Lewis 8-6
SOFTBALL
Farmington 15, Fredericktown 0
FARMINGTON – Courtney Swink reached base three straight times on a double and two walks, and pitched three shutout innings a Farmington routed Fredericktown 15-0 on Thursday.
Abby Robbins homered for the second straight day – her fifth of the season – and freshman Shelby Bowling finished 2-for-3 to highlight the Knights.
McKennah Wallace provided two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in four plate appearances, and Avery Graham connected for a two-run double.
Abbie Miller notched two RBI with a single while Makenna LaChance, Jayden Tucker and Olivia Sherrill chipped in one hit each for Farmington (8-6).
Swink allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out four.
Cape Central 18, North County 7
BONNE TERRE – North County was plagued by nine defensive errors, and Cape Central capitalized for an 18-7 conference road victory on Thursday.
Elizabeth Turk and Brooke Witovet each had four hits, and Lauren Hamry netted four RBI to power Cape Central (7-6, 3-3). Winning pitcher Valerie Greenley went the distance with four strikeouts.
North County (2-5, 0-5) grabbed a 3-1 lead through two innings, but the Tigers surged ahead 4-3 in the third before scoring six times in the fourth.
Emilie Morgan threw 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and 12 hits allowed in defeat. But only three of the 14 runs scored against her were earned.
Kiley Jones finished 3-for-3 with a double, and Madi Pyeatt added a double, single and two RBI for the Lady Raiders. Addie Goggin also provided two hits.
Cheyenne Dickens doubled while Zoey Cheek, Taizja Lawless and Morgan also accounted for hits.
Sammy Waller fanned four over 2 2/3 innings of relief.
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Saxony Lutheran 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Hannah Fowler knocked down a team-high 12 kills to lead visiting Valle Catholic past Saxony Lutheran 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 on Thursday night.
Riley Siebert posted 11 kills and seven digs while Hailey Weibrecht and Ella Bertram collected seven kills apiece for the Lady Warriors.
Rachel Blum anchored the back row with 10 digs and 19 serve receptions. Mia Weiler provided nine digs and Weibrecht made three blocks defensively.
Valle Catholic (8-1-1) got solid all-around production from its setters. Sam Loida totaled 19 assists, nine digs, 10 receptions and two aces while Makayla Joggerst had 18 assists, six digs and two aces.
