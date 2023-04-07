STE. GENEVIEVE – An early clash for potential MAAA Small-School baseball supremacy turned into a lopsided runaway in favor of Valle Catholic after an unusual 11 a.m. start on Thursday.

Grant Fallert needed only 69 pitches to deal a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks, and the Warriors blanked longtime rival and possible district opponent West County 10-0.

Clayton Drury scored two runs, and notched two RBI on a triple and single. No. 9 batter Rylan Fallert was a spotless 2-for-2 with a double and walk.

Valle Catholic (10-1, 1-0) manufactured two runs against sophomore Nolan Rawson in the second inning, then broke the game open with eight tallies as 13 men batted in the fourth.

Chase Fallert reached safely for the second time on an error before a sacrifice fly by Grant Fallert made it 4-0. The Warriors pulled away with an impressive string of seven two-out hits.

The outing for Rawson ended promptly after 3 2/3 innings when Isaac Viox blistered a line drive off his upper thigh for an infield single.

Alex Viox greeted reliever Noah Sansoucie with a double, and subsequent singles by Jackson Fowler, Carson Tucker, Drury and Aaron Eftink preceded a two-run double from Rylan Fallert.

Tucker finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Chase Fallert added a single for Valle Catholic.

Rawson picked up two early strikeouts, and was helped by a running catch toward the corner by right fielder Trey Wright that likely saved two runs. The Bulldogs also turned a first-inning double play.

West County (5-2, 0-1) threatened instantly with one-out singles by Caden Merrill and Julian Thebeau, but Grant Fallert mowed down 13 of the next 14 batters from there.

Central 1, Fredericktown 0

PARK HILLS – Central found a way to sneak past Fredericktown 1-0 despite finishing with no official hits on Thursday.

Kendall Horton walked and scored from first base on a three-base throwing error in the fourth inning after Jobe Bryant reached safety for a second time.

Casen Murphy notched another stellar complete game for the win, limiting the visiting Blackcats to two hits and one walk. The left-hander allowed only four base runners.

Central (7-1, 1-0) received four walks from sophomore ace Ryan Souden, and capitalized on one of the four errors committed by Fredericktown (2-3, 0-1).

Souden reached his allotted pitch limit by rule after dealing 5 1/3 superb innings with seven strikeouts. The combined losing no-hitter was finalized when Garrett Marler retired his only two batters.

Ethan Marler doubled and Zander Stephens singled for the Blackcats.

North County 11, Ste. Genevieve 4

BONNE TERRE – Zane Huff launched a two-run home run, and North County rode a strong offensive start past Ste. Genevieve 11-4 in their conference opener on Thursday.

Trenton Crepps was a perfect 3-for-3 while also drawing a walk, and Jobe Smith provided a double and RBI among two hits for the Raiders.

North County (2-2, 1-0) tallied multiple runs in each of the first four innings, and grabbed a 4-1 edge before the opening frame concluded.

Grant Mullins picked up the pitching win after allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out five through four innings.

Smith gave up just one hit and fanned three for the three-inning save. North County committed four defensive errors, but the visitors handed back three.

Aiden Meyer sustained the loss for Ste. Genevieve (2-6, 0-1) after being charged with five earned runs over two innings.

Jack Moore contributed two RBI off the bench, and Kooper Kekec scored two runs while Zak Meador, Tyler Pipkin and Mullins also contributed hits.

The Raiders extended an 8-3 lead with three runs in the fourth against reliever Mason Nix, whose RBI single gave the Dragons a 3-2 walk-off victory over De Soto on Wednesday.

Bryant Schwent was on base three times to pace Ste. Genevieve. Justin Schweigert, Meyer and Nix also chipped in solo hits.

Valley 3, Bismarck 2

BISMARCK – Colby Maxwell handcuffed the opposing lineup for 14 strikeouts, and threw a one-hitter on 101 pitches as Valley topped host Bismarck 3-2 on Thursday.

Ayden Sims singled twice with an RBI while Drew McClain and Cole Kearns each finished 1-for-2 with a walk offensively for the Vikings.

Valley (5-1, 1-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Sims scored on an error, then placed five consecutive batters on base with two outs in the fifth inning.

Hayden Todd singled to load the bases before Sims legged out an infield hit. Maxwell coaxed a walk from Indians starter Garrett Mork for a 3-0 lead.

Mork struck out nine while yielding one earned run on six hits and five walks. Bismarck (3-3, 0-1) was able to erase two Vikings along the base paths.

Maxwell singled with two outs in the seventh, and dominated on the mound by retiring 12 of his first 13 batters and cruising through four innings.

Jesse Mack ended his no-hit potential with a leadoff double to right field, and Isaiah Faulkner walked before an error enabled both men to cross the plate in the fifth.

Bismarck would not produce any further base runners, however, as back-to-back strikeouts sealed the outcome.

Arcadia Valley 11, Wyandotte 3

COMMERCE, Okla. – Colin Whited compiled 13 strikeouts over five innings, and allowed just two hits on Thursday as Arcadia Valley won its opening game of the Mickey Mantle Classic.

Alex Nash scored three runs and doubled while going 2-for-3 overall as the Tigers topped Wyandotte (Okla.) 11-3 when the time limit elapsed.

Arcadia Valley (3-4) carried a narrow 2-1 lead through three innings, but seized command with four runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth as the visiting team on the scoreboard.

Whited worked around three errors that turned into three unearned runs, and walked three batters among 98 total pitches in the win.

Eli Browers reached base three times on a double and two walks, and had two RBI for AV, which was scheduled to face Quapaw (Okla.) on Friday.

Nolan Inman notched a team-high three RBI while chipping in singles along with Hayden Gallaher, Ralph Salinas and Whited.

Jaret Burney had both Wyandotte hits plus two stolen bases.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 5, North County 4

POTOSI – Two singles tiebreakers helped decide a grueling boys tennis battle on Thursday, and Potosi prevailed in both instances to capture a big 5-4 victory over North County.

Wyatt Mercer claimed the last two points from Ethan Guggenberger after their long match was tied 6-6 in the extra session. Wyatt Richards got past Landon Whitfield during their tiebreaker.

Draven Griffin and Haydin Eckhoff earned the other singles wins for Potosi (4-3), which trailed after Mercer and Eckhoff notched its lone doubles triumph.

Evan Veach powered North County (3-2) again with a No. 1 singles shutout against Isaiah Marty, and worked alongside Noah Stark for an 8-5 doubles outcome.

Carson Logan was also a two-time winner for the Raiders, pairing with Landon Whitfield at the No. 3 doubles ranking.

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-0

2. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Zeb Murphy, 8-3

3. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Ethan Guggenberger, 9-8 (6)

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Noah Stark, 8-5

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Landon Whitfield, 9-8 (4)

6. Carson Logan (NC) def. Logan Compton, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Veach/Stark (NC) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-5

2. Eckhoff/Mercer (P) def. Murphy/Guggenberger, 8-5

3. Whitfield/Logan (NC) def. Richards/Compton, 8-6

Farmington 8, Sikeston 1

SIKESTON, Mo. – Farmington received a crisp shutout from top doubles pairing Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach, and downed Sikeston 8-1 in boys tennis action on Thursday.

Jackson Bauer and Cole Wofford dropped only one game as a duo, and Jimmy Williams combined with Jack Williams for an 8-4 win to complete the doubles sweep.

Brenneke headlined the singles rankings with an 8-1 victory. Bach, Coleman, Wofford and Williams also controlled singles matches for Farmington (3-1).

Jake Buchanan of Sikeston edged Bauer 8-6.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. T.J. McHaffie, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Levi Douglass, 8-3

3. Jimmy Coleman (FA) def. Leo Huang, 8-3

4. Jake Buchanan (S) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-6

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Charles Robison, 8-2

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Michael Walton, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. McHaffie/Douglass, 8-0

2. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Huang/Walton, 8-4

3. Bauer/Wofford (FA) def. Buchanan/Robison, 8-1