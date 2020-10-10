Top AV tennis player, NC pairing advance to state

BONNE TERRE – Hannah Helvey is taking her tremendous second and final season of high school tennis all the way to the Class 1 state tournament.

The Arcadia Valley senior applied early pressure during her sectional singles match on Saturday morning, and never relented while punching her official ticket to Springfield.

Helvey won for the 20th consecutive time in singles action, reaching that milestone in dominant fashion 6-1, 6-0 against Audrey Phillips of Kennett.

The reigning MAAA and District 1 champion, Helvey advanced to the state round of 16 on Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex. Her opponent has yet to be announced.

The North County sibling duo of Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte continued their own stellar postseason push within the confines of home courts.

After recently claiming both team and individual district crowns for the Lady Raiders, the Politte sisters secured yet another accolade together by reaching the state level.

They likewise avoided any serious danger during a straight-set sweep, topping Claire Bruenderman and Amina Hussein of Notre Dame 6-2, 6-1.