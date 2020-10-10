 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top AV tennis player, NC pairing advance to state
0 comments

Top AV tennis player, NC pairing advance to state

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis Sectionals

Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey (left) and North County doubles sisters Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte won their respective Class 1 sectional playoff matches on Saturday morning to qualify for the individual state tournament.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BONNE TERRE – Hannah Helvey is taking her tremendous second and final season of high school tennis all the way to the Class 1 state tournament.

The Arcadia Valley senior applied early pressure during her sectional singles match on Saturday morning, and never relented while punching her official ticket to Springfield.

Helvey won for the 20th consecutive time in singles action, reaching that milestone in dominant fashion 6-1, 6-0 against Audrey Phillips of Kennett.

The reigning MAAA and District 1 champion, Helvey advanced to the state round of 16 on Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex. Her opponent has yet to be announced.

The North County sibling duo of Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte continued their own stellar postseason push within the confines of home courts.

After recently claiming both team and individual district crowns for the Lady Raiders, the Politte sisters secured yet another accolade together by reaching the state level.

They likewise avoided any serious danger during a straight-set sweep, topping Claire Bruenderman and Amina Hussein of Notre Dame 6-2, 6-1.

North County teammates and No. 2 doubles tandem Julianna Farr and Katelynne Jones offered a solid test for Notre Dame No. 1 pairing Megan Gullette and Claire Southard in the other sectional match.

Gullette and Southard delivered a key service break late in the close opening set, and would ultimately prevail 7-5, 6-3. Farr and Jones are still unbeaten this fall at their respective singles rankings.

North County (14-0) will face Notre Dame (12-1) for a team sectional duel Monday in Cape Girardeau, Mo., after not meeting during the regular season.

Fredericktown standout and district runner-up Skylar Hennen dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision in her season finale to Anelle Harris of Kennett.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Busenbark clinches state berth
Tennis

Busenbark clinches state berth

  • Updated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington junior Kate Busenbark has played her way into the Class 2 state tournament by securing her first district cha…

Farmington wins home tennis tourney
Tennis

Farmington wins home tennis tourney

  • Updated

FARMINGTON – Four singles flight winners highlighted a championship for the host school Friday at the four-team Farmington girls tennis tournament.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News